Micron Q4: Memory Bottomed, Now Better Positioned To Outperform

Sep. 28, 2023 12:58 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)AMD, INTC, WDC1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We remain buy-rated on Micron Technology, Inc.
  • We think Micron’s fiscal Q4 2023 earning results confirm that memory demand bottomed in FY23 and demand-supply dynamics are back in balance after wafer starts reduction and capex cuts.
  • We now believe Micron is better positioned for revenue growth reacceleration and better gross margins due to new product cycles coupled with improved pricing towards H2FY24.
  • Additionally, we think the CAC ban headwind has been priced into the stock and outlook for FY24.
  • We believe the memory correction is over and see a more favorable risk-reward profile for Micron into 2024.
The modern skyline of Canary Wharf, London, during a foggy day

SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

We maintain our buy rating on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) after the company announced fiscal Q4 and FY23 results yesterday.

This idea was discussed in more depth in our investing group, Tech Contrarians. We cover the tech industry from the industry-first approach, sifting through market noise to capture outperformers. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.77K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:05 PM
Premium
Comments (3.75K)
Agreed Wall Street also came out to today to defend. I’m just waiting for current shakeout to abate, then I will add more.
