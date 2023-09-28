Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Don't Sell Everything

Sep. 28, 2023 1:07 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI15 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has been in a downturn since July, but technical conditions are oversold and sentiment is expected to change to a positive tone.
  • The possibility of the Fed funds rate reaching 7% is unlikely, as inflation is expected to cool and interest rates are already high.
  • Positive factors include approaching earnings season, a potential end to the interest rate cycle, resolution of the government shutdown, cheap stocks, moderating inflation, and the infancy of the AI revolution.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

Newspapers stacked with Markets Plunge headline

LilliDay

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and other significant stock market averages have been in a downturn since the SPX hit a blowoff top in late July. However, I began warning of an upcoming correction in June when

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.68K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, NVDA, AMD, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 2:02 PM
Premium
Comments (3.34K)
@Victor Dergunov 100 % agreed with you!
D
Dividends plus Growth
Today, 1:58 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
I have moved to mostly ETFs. This spreads the risk out. I have 4 now. They all have dividends. They all have different strategies and mix of dividend plus little growth. I have kept 1 individual dividend stock that I really like at this time.
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 1:47 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (447)
Solid thesis and well presented. Thank you for the article. I agree with you. I will be moving toward 40% cash as we hit S&P 4800. May see a blowoff carry us to the 5000 mark and then I believe it will be look out below.
J
Joseph.misch
Today, 1:30 PM
Premium
Comments (155)
How do you square a 20 PE on the SPY as cheap? Based on what? Most consider a 16 PE fairly valued and 20 PE as expensive. Yes, I do think SPY finishes 2023 higher but it’s not attractive longer term with such a high PE ESPECIALLY with 5.5% t-bills
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 2:20 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.91K)
@Joseph.misch Hi, it seems cheap relative to future earnings potential and the probability of lower rates in the intermediate and long term. Sustainable 16 P/E may be a factor of the past for the most part, in my view.
C
Chris Pp
Today, 1:28 PM
Premium
Comments (236)
I find it amusing that your article is (seemingly?) a response to @Lawrence Fuller ’s provocative headline a few days ago, when your most recent articles have done much more to cause fear than his haha (all the more so when your read beyond his headline). But maybe it’s all the work of the SA editors… I’m glad you’re still bullish!
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 1:31 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.82K)
@Chris Pp HA! I think he's hoping for similar click bait that I saw yesterday. Mine was actually a bit of test to see if a negative headline would generate more interest than the consistently positive stuff I've been writing for past year. My test worked.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 2:05 PM
Premium
Comments (3.34K)
@Lawrence Fuller You should made more click balt headlines, that's good for your traffic, Mott will confirm it to you, he has been doing this for each article for years.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 2:26 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.91K)
@Lawrence Fuller I like your title. A bit short but effective. I doubt my piece will generate a similar degree of clickbait.

That's not why I am here though. My objective is to present the analysis concisely and effectively to my readers, and I think my article delivers on that.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 1:27 PM
Premium
Comments (3.22K)
Indeed. Go outside. Get some exercise. Ride one of your bikes. Etc.

IOW don't stare at every stock/fund. You bought them with work and logic, don't sell them on emotion!
M Cuturic profile picture
M Cuturic
Today, 1:14 PM
Premium
Comments (2.28K)
Great analysis as to where we are and where we may be going. Only thing i see different is the govt shutdown realky happening and doing some damage to the stock market. Also, i see the UAW strike lingering alot longer than many expect. Also a big negative for stocks
N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:09 PM
Premium
Comments (3.75K)
The risk is not having risk.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.