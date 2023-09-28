Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Briefing Session Special Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.6K Followers

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Briefing Session Special Call September 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Nyquist - Head of Investor Relations

Heather Johnsson - Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

Jan Sprafke - Acting Chief Compliance Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aleksander Peterc - Societe Generale

Peter Nyquist

Hi, everyone, and welcome to today's briefing session for investors and financial analysts on sustainability and responsible business. My name is Peter Nyquist, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Ericsson. With me today, I have Heather Johnson, Head of Sustainability and Responsible Business and our acting Chief Compliance Officer, Jan Sprafke. You will hear from both of them as they give an update on the latest progress in their respective fields. After this presentation, there will be time for Q&A as usual. You'll find the dial-in information on our website and in the invitation you have received to today's briefing. And today's briefing is also being recorded.

Before handing over to Heather and Jan, I would like to say the following. During today's presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and certain planning assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We encourage you to read about these risks and uncertainties in our annual report.

With that said, I would like to hand over the word to Heather. Please, Heather.

Heather Johnsson

Thanks so much, Peter, and it's really a pleasure to be here today. If we can go to the next slide, please. To start things off, I'd like to just set some of the fundamentals of Ericsson's sustainability and corporate responsibility approach. This may be familiar to some of you, but just to really set the scene of how we work holistically.

Ericsson envisions a world where limitless

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.