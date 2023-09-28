Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PFL: Good Bond CEF But Bond Bear Market Is A Big Risk

Sep. 28, 2023 1:56 PM ETPIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)PAXS, PTY, PCN, PDI, PDO, PFN
Power Hedge
Summary

  • PIMCO Income Strategy Fund offers a high current yield of 12.92%, but the market suggests it may be unsustainable in the future.
  • The PFL closed-end fund's performance has been poor, falling 7.69% since July 2023, but still outperformed the S&P 500.
  • Fixed-income securities have been suffering due to the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation and high interest rates are expected to continue.
  • The fund failed to cover its distribution over the past year, even though it conducted a capital raise. It is difficult to see how it can sustain its distribution.
  • The fund is currently trading at a discount to net asset value, which is very rare for a PIMCO fund.
The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) is a popular fixed-income closed-end fund aka CEF among investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of current income from their assets. The fund certainly performs that task

Power Hedge
Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long various things that will benefit from rising crude oil prices and interest rates, but none of them are explicitly mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

