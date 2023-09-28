gopixa

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that invests in momentum stocks of companies across diversified sectors in public equity markets of the global ex-U.S. region. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-U.S. companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation. The fund offers annual pay-out with a decent above-average yield in the long run. However, it has failed to generate positive price growth over the past 5 years.

Over the Long Run, MOTI Generates Decent Yield, But Disappointing Total Returns

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. MOTI is an international version of the U.S.-focused ETF - VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT). MOTI selects companies that, according to Morningstar's equity research team, are most attractively-priced companies and have sustainable competitive advantage (a moat). The fund applies screening for fundamental and price momentum features on equities from developed and emerging markets (ex-U.S.). The selected companies are then equally weighted in the portfolio. This proprietary research methodology offers investors an exposure very different from that of plain-vanilla funds.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF was formed on July 13, 2015. The fund was launched and is managed by Van Eck Associates Corporation. MOTI pays a dividend only once a year. Since 2018, annual average yield has stood at 4.67 percent. However, the yield is not quite consistent and ranged between 2 and 8.5 percent. Moreover, its total returns are highly disappointing. Annual average total return since 2018 has been just above 1 percent. IMCG has an assets under management, or AUM, of $228.7 million, and a very high expense ratio of 0.58 percent. High expense ratio resulted from an extremely high turnover ratio of 105 percent.

MOTI Balances its Risk & Return Profile by Investing in Western Europe and Asia

At present, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a portfolio of only 69 equity stocks and half of MOTI's assets are invested in two sectors - information & communication technology and consumer discretionary. Top 20 holdings account for 40 percent of its portfolio. The fund primarily invests in two broad regions. Almost half of its portfolio is invested in developed markets of western European countries, and another 43 percent is invested in Asian markets. Western European markets are stable, have high credit ratings, but generate low growth. At the same time, Asian markets mostly are growing fast, but are more volatile, and have relatively poor credit ratings than others.

MOTI's Major Investments Have A Tilt Towards Semiconductor And Communication Services

An international equity fund investing significantly in the ICT sector is obvious to have a lot of semiconductor stocks not only from Taiwan, but all around the globe. This list includes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) and MediaTek Inc. Semiconductor is one industry that was hardly impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict has made these businesses more attractive due to a sudden worldwide shortage in the supply of all types of semiconductor chips.

Besides semiconductors, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF also invested in lots of communication services' companies, such as Chinese home entertainment company - NetEase, Inc. (NTES), wireless telecom service provider from Luxembourg - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO), Korean integrated telecommunication & platform services company - KT Corporation (KT), British advertiser - WPP Plc (WPP), Chinese interactive media firm - Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY), etc. Higher disposable income and a drastic shift in people's preference of usage of communication media has made such stocks attractive. Although these stocks didn't perform well during the recent past, they are expected to register substantial price growth in the near future.

In Consumer Discretionary Sector, MOTI's Major Investments Are Highly Diversified

In the consumer discretionary, MOTI's major investments mostly belong to western European countries but from diversified business categories. This list includes Danish manufacturers of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry - Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PNDZF), renowned Dutch music company - Universal Music Group N.V. (OTCPK:UMGNF), Swiss retail giant - Dufry AG (OTCPK:DUFRY), renowned Belgian brewer - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), renowned British tobacco manufacturer - Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY), German automotive parts manufacturer - Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:CTTAF), German automobile manufacturers - Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BMWYY), etc.

A question is obvious in this case - despite such selective investments, why did VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF fail to perform in the equity market? MOTI has lost more than 10 percent of its value over the past 5 years. It's not that all the above-mentioned stocks performed poorly. Semiconductor stocks made huge price gains ranging in between 40 percent and 130 percent.

Unfortunately, the stocks belonging to the communication services space mostly made huge losses. Within the consumer discretionary sector also, barring PNDZF, none of those above-mentioned stocks has registered any decent price growth. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF thus, had a very poor five years during the recent past. However, things are expected to change. Broader market is moving beyond all the macroeconomic disruptions in the form of high inflation, interest rate hikes, supply-chain crisis, etc. Moreover, the segments of the ICT sector in which MOTI has invested are expected to generate above-average returns over the long-run. Investments in the consumer discretionary, however, might generate low but steady returns.

MOTI Seems To Be An Overvalued & Underperforming Fund, Thus Quite Unattractive

From the various price multiples, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF seems to be an overvalued fund. The fund has a price to book (P/B) ratio of 1.33 and price to sales (P/S) ratio of 0.98. These ratios are almost 19 percent higher than that of the index. Price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.62 is also quite high as compared to index's PE of 9.97. Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) of 5.8 is again much higher than 5.2 of index's P/CF. MOTI is also currently trading at a marginal premium of 0.14 percent. Considering all these factors, I don't think this ex-US fund is poised for any significant price growth in the coming days.

Investment Thesis

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF is an exchange-traded fund that tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-U.S. companies that are perceived to be having a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation. MOTI primarily invests in two broad regions - developed markets of western European countries, and in Asian markets. Since 2018, annual average yield has stood at 4.67 percent. But its total returns have been highly disappointing. The fund has an extremely high turnover ratio of 105 percent, which resulted in a high expense ratio. Considering its current price multiples, there seems to be hardly any scope for any significant price growth in the upcoming months.

Half of MOTI's assets is invested in ICT and consumer discretionary sectors. Bunch of its top investments are semiconductor stocks spread all across the globe. These stocks posted huge price gains ranging between 40 percent to 130 percent during the past five years, and are also expected to generate above-average returns in the coming years. Stocks from communication services and consumer discretionary didn't perform well during the recent past, but they are expected to register substantial price growth in the near future. Investors of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF thus should be patient with this fund, and enjoy the decent yield it is generating at present.