Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 28, 2023 1:10 PM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.6K Followers

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Q1 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call September 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcus Rogier - Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer

Joseph Hayek - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tim Adams - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Steel Processing Business

Andy Rose - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets

Martin Englert - Seaport Research Partners

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC

Operator

G, And welcome to the Worthington Industries' First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be able to listen-only until the question-and-answer session of the call. This conference is being recorded at the request of Worthington Industries. If anyone objects, you may disconnect at this time.

I'd like to introduce Marcus Rogier, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Rogier, you may begin.

Marcus Rogier

Thank you, Julianne. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Worthington Industries' first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call.

On our call today, we have Andy Rose, Worthington's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Hayek, Worthington's Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we also have Tim Adams, who is currently the Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development for our Steel Processing Business, and who will become the CFO of Worthington Steel after we complete the planned business separation.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made today are forward-looking, within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those suggested. We issued our earnings release yesterday after the market close. Please refer to it for more detail on those factors that can cause actual results to differ materially.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.