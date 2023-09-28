Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crestwood Preferreds: Consent Terms Are Reasonable

CashFlow Hunter
Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP is offering consent solicitation to Crestwood Equity Partners LP preferred unit holders as part of its acquisition.
  • The requested changes to the preferred units are relatively minor and some are even beneficial for holders.
  • The consent fee is small but acceptable given the changes.
Yesterday morning (September 27th), Energy Transfer LP (ET) revealed the terms for the consent solicitation it is offering holders of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP, CEQPPR) preferred units as part of its acquisition of Crestwood.

My knee-jerk

CashFlow Hunter
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEQPPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

Bob-in-DE
Today, 3:53 PM
I agree with the author. CEQP- has strange terms and ET mainly seeks to conform those terms with its many other preferreds. You're not beings asked for much so don't hold out for a big payday. It won't come. This is not your usual consent solicitation.
robkrow
Today, 3:36 PM
Hope this question isn't too simplistic, but what exactly can we expect to receive for our CEQP- units? What will be the expected unit price of the new preferreds? What would be the expected yield under these conditions? Thanks in advance.
h
hdh12
Today, 3:33 PM
When is this supposed to close?
Xav Welsh
Today, 3:30 PM
Thanks for sharing your take!
C
730Cap
Today, 3:29 PM
They need to get 2/3rds to consent and CIBC is the only publicly disclosed holder at 14%, so this is a trial balloon to see how many consents they can get with a meh offer. Would be interesting to know if they have CIBC on board or not, but I doubt it. They almost certainly are prepared to come back with a higher offer and they have sequenced this so that have a lot of time before the merger closes (merger proxy statement not even filed yet).

With ET's credit and a 3 notch upgrade to Ba2, the preferred should trade north of $11 (based on current rates). So I don’t see any reason to consent now. At least wait for them to sweeten the pot at least once.
LuthervilleMD
Today, 3:21 PM
I would also like to know:
1. re: The conversion of CEQP.PR to an ET preferred with "largely equivalent" terms. Is this saying that if consent is given by 2/3 of the holders, the current shares of CEQP.PR become an ET preferred with the changes noted on a 1:1 basis? Currently CEQP.PR is trading at about $9.52. If the redemption value of CEQP.PR is reset to $9.857484, we are getting about a 3.5% increase in share value over what we currently have for agreeing to the desired changes to terms. (plus the consent cash of $.182546/share now)
2. What date would the CEQP.PR shares become callable if one consented to the desired changes and got an ET preferred? A short call horizon may make finding a replacement stock with similar income difficult.
CincinnatiRick
Today, 3:17 PM
Thanx for your work on this. My concern/objection was based on any change that could force a redemption for cash as there is a rather massive step up in basis that I am unwilling to forfeit. That concern abated, the changes do seem innocent enough and I, for one, will follow you in giving my consent. In all the years holding, I have never received a distribution deficiency payment and, under the ET aegis, it seems less likely that we ever could.
d
djfinnball
Today, 3:11 PM
Do you know the date that you refer to as: " on closing of the deal ?"
CashFlow Hunter
Today, 3:13 PM
@djfinnball supposed to be by the end of the year but uncertain.
W
WhitneyB
Today, 3:06 PM
When ET acquires CEQP preferreds, paying the premium to par, is the share count reduced, or does ET build a position in the preferreds?
CashFlow Hunter
Today, 3:09 PM
@WhitneyB if preferred units are redeemed, the number of units outstanding will go down.
W
WhitneyB
Today, 3:36 PM
@CashFlow Hunter Do you anticipate that as shares are sold or redeemed, a separate, ET aligned entity or group will acquire a majority interest in the outstanding preferreds? I think you can see where my mind goes with this, coupled with the provision to reduce from 2/3 to majority the consent necessary to alter the terms. Internally, these companies often view the preferred unit holders as creditors rather than shareholders, and the reason callability exists is so that high yielding preferreds can be replaced with lower yielding shares, to the benefit of the holders of the common and management.
In this case, ET’s management and common shareholders are saddled with CEQP’s uncallable, high-yielding preferreds — and would love to alter those terms and plow under those shares, which they see as CEQP’s legacy debt. These moves seem innocuous now, but it’s the next moves that won’t be so innocuous.
CashFlow Hunter
Today, 3:37 PM
@WhitneyB I don't think it's a concern
