Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alimentation Couche-Tard: The Transition To Charging Stations Is Possible

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
116 Followers

Summary

  • Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Canadian multinational convenience store and gas station operator. As you can imagine, at first glance, it appears this business has no place in a world where electric vehicles dominate the streets.
  • The company is heavily rolling out charging stations in Scandinavia and plans to replicate this in North America. Thanks to its existing gas station locations, this transition should be easy.
  • The turnaround seems feasible, but the valuation is not attractive. That's why I decided to give it a hold rating.

A Circle K gas station with convenience store in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

The transition towards electric vehicles is becoming increasingly evident. Governments and society are making concerted efforts to facilitate this shift, which raises questions about the future of businesses currently dedicated to supplying the fuel required by internal combustion vehicles.

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
116 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.