Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Neogen Corp. Stock: Cloudy Growth Outlook Into 2024

Sep. 28, 2023 3:13 PM ETNeogen Corporation (NEOG)MMM
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Neogen toned down guidance ahead of the upcoming Q1 earnings report, citing weaker conditions in China.
  • The company is benefiting from its 2022 acquisition of 3M Corp's Food Safety, although comparable sales have trended softer.
  • The company will need to re-accelerate growth to hit 2025 financial targets.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Young woman veterinarian satisfied with milk quality on dairy farm , Agriculture industry, farming and animal husbandry concept ,Cow on dairy farm eating hay,Cowshed.

DjMiko/iStock via Getty Images

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) is a global leader in food and animal safety diagnostic tests and equipment. This segment includes various clinical consumables, hardware, and specialized software used to detect pathogens and monitor sanitation.

We previously

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.28K Followers

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.