Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Macro Challenges Make 10%-Yielding Starwood A Hard Pass

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • $436 billion of multifamily debt and $1.2 trillion of commercial real estate debt are potentially troubled, posing risks to the real estate sector.
  • Starwood Property Trust, Inc., a mortgage REIT, has a conservative approach to dividends and a strong financial position.
  • Starwood is benefiting from a tight lending market but rising CECLs and a challenging real estate transaction landscape are concerns for the future.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Benjamin Franklin portrait

yorkfoto

Introduction

On September 24, I co-published an article with Brad Thomas on increasing risks in the real estate space. We focused on multi-family housing, which is one of the sectors seeing billions of dollars of inflows from investors.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.71K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

n
notyouagain
Today, 3:55 PM
Comments (2.54K)
I don't know, Leo.

Since Dec 2016 I've received $12.96/share in dividends.

In a few more weeks I'll have received $13.44/share in dividends and my dividend adjusted share price will fall from $9.59/share to $9.11.

I'll have gotten $208.60 of my $350 worth of Starwood back in dividends.

I'm kinda thinking about doing it again, and Starwood is cheaper with a higher yield now. And a record of paying through covid.

Another $350 is another tiny little amount I'll never worry about, but it'll more than double my Starwood dividend.

I put higher amounts of money in higher "quality" like UNP, PSX, XOM, TXN, etc, and am not the least bit afraid of putting some smaller amounts of money in high yielders.

And Starwood, I think, has a record of paying its dividend that I think it'll fight to keep.

Yeah. I really ought to do it again. I like how it turned out last time.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:58 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.95K)
@notyouagain I'm not making the case that you should sell. Maybe my thesis is right and you get to buy MORE at even better prices!

I'm glad you own some terrific stocks like UNP, XOM, and TXN! Thanks for stopping by!
M
MrSlate
Today, 3:51 PM
Premium
Comments (1.59K)
I own a very small investment in STWD that has been a hold for the past couple years that I just drip for now, but looks a bit dicey as you point out. From a broad perspective, the Co-CEO of the Blackstone Real Estate arm, Ms McCarthy, spoke today in New York and stated that her firm is focused on data centers and logistics where demand and profits are growing and avoiding most other sub sectors where profits and demand are declining and costs are rising. In addition, HOYA came out with a very troubling commentary today on triple net leases that have simply not adjusted to rising rates as measured by the spread with BBB bonds and said some are plowing ahead anyway with bad deals as though nothing has changed Further, some of the underlying stores like CVS and Rite Aid will be closing about 1600 stores across the country, perhaps followed by Walgreens that has fired the CEO and is in deep financial trouble.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:52 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.95K)
@MrSlate I'm afraid refinancing next year will trigger defaults, which accelerates CRE supply, causing transactions to rise and prices to adjust (down).
T
TL 2105
Today, 3:39 PM
Comments (104)
Long STWD
Like the company a lot
Looking forward to hold for the next 10 years
Have a full position
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 3:31 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.83K)
Thanks @Leo Nelissen I own STWD, and prefer LADR seekingalpha.com/...

I've been trying to arrange a meeting in Miami with Barry.

All the best.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:39 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.95K)
@Brad Thomas Great move. LADR has become an outperformer. Certainly a stock to put on one's list for quality income!
Steve Rasher profile picture
Steve Rasher
Today, 3:31 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.36K)
@Leo Nelissen Thanks for the excellent update on $STWD. I generally don't like or invest in mortgage REITs, but $STWD is the one exception. Barry Sternlicht has seen all the ups and downs, and, in my opinion, one of the best in this business. And, that is why he and his team manage the company conservatively. Yes, there are some short term headwinds, and that is why they are prudently adding to their CECLs reserve. Nevertheless, I am comfortable that they will continue to pay the $.48 quarterly dividend. Thus, I will continue to hold. Steve
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:40 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.95K)
@Steve Rasher I highly appreciate your kind comment.

I was afraid people wouldn't get the main message. STWD is a go-to stock for mortgage income. I dislike almost any stock in this industry. Sternlicht is a genius.

We're just in the wrong environment. If the Fed goes too far, things will break.
jack kreg profile picture
jack kreg
Today, 3:29 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.1K)
Leo, completely agree. Starwood is a great investment at the right price, $17, not current near $20.
STWD spent 3 months at $17, March-May 2023, that was the right entry price.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:31 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.95K)
@jack kreg Thank you. If the Fed crushes it to $15, I may buy it for some higher-yielding portfolios.
j
jimoc
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (16.32K)
@jack kreg that’s where I got in during April and May and I am in under 17.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.