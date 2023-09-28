Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nike Earnings Preview: Low Expectations With Poor Sentiment; Comps Get Easier In FY '24

Sep. 28, 2023 2:45 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)4 Comments
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • Nike is completing a tough streak of quarters with inventory issues, supply chain issues, wholesale problems, and the ever–present China worries.
  • However, Nike’s capex as a percentage of its revenue has been just 1-2% the last 3-5 years.
  • Nike faces easier comps going forward and is trading at 24x forward earnings over the next 3 years, expected to average 16% EPS growth per year.

This chart of Nike (NYSE:NKE) relative to the S&P 500 (SP500) shows Nike's underperformance since the peak in the stock in early November '21.

Frankly, this sell-off has been the best buying opportunity for longer-term buy-and-hold investors on the

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Comments (4)

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Today, 3:48 PM
Didn't put it in the preview, but NKE getting oversold on the weekly chart, as oversold as last October '22. May need more time down here.
L
Lord Gekko
Today, 4:01 PM
@Brian Gilmartin, CFA bought the $90 Oct 13 call option going into the print
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Today, 4:03 PM
@Lord Gekko Nice - seems like sentiment is say too negative. Comp's are very easy over the next year too.
L
Lord Gekko
Today, 4:09 PM
@Brian Gilmartin, CFA sentiment is pretty bad. I reasoned that if I miss, I could then likely buy Nike equity in the mid to low 80s
