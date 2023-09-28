Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Will Rising Interest Rate Avalanche Crush The Economy And Markets?

Sep. 28, 2023
Summary

  • When interest rates pretty much only went down, asset valuations pretty much only went up.
  • But now, interest rates have surged. 30-year fixed mortgages are nearing 8%, car loans are nearing 7%, money market funds pay 5.5%, and the Fed may not even be done.
  • Does this change your thinking at all about what assets are worth? If it doesn't, you might want to reconsider.

Suburban Master Planned Community Aerial

Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

For 14 years after the 2008 global financial crisis, global central banks held interest rates close to zero. In the U.S., cash interest rates never topped 2.5% and were near zero the vast majority of the time. In Europe

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

c
ccking3
Today, 3:32 PM
Premium
Comments (3.51K)
We can only dream that our government will cut spending. But you are absolutely right that higher long term rates should impact everyone’s views of valuation. The other question is whether these higher rates reflect unexpected supply of government debt, unexpected growth in the economy or unexpected inflation. My guess is the first two.
500MPH profile picture
500MPH
Today, 3:23 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.13K)
You’ve managed to explain the entire economic landscape in this article!
