The Best India ETFs To Buy In 2023

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • India is the fastest growing large emerging market on relatively favorable terms with the US, and so is attracting investors.
  • India currently makes up about 18% of broad emerging market ETF allocations, and India-specific ETFs help investors isolate India exposure.
  • In this article, I compare some main US-listed India ETFs as of late 2023, considering which is best for which type of investor.
  • The iShares MSCI India ETF is by far the biggest and most traded, while Franklin's FTSE India ETF has a much lower 19bp expense ratio.
Digital Map of India with data charts

da-kuk

This year, India surpassed China as the most populous country in the world, and has continued to show strong economic growth. These positive reports, and general optimism about India being the fastest growing large emerging market on friendly terms

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
5.65K Followers

Tariq Dennison, is a RIA focused on international clients and portfolios. He shares his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box" and soon-to-be-released "10 Ways To Invest." He lives in Switzerland, and has worked in Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, the UK and Canada.

Tariq is the leader of the investing group The Expat Portfolio where he helps investors upgrade their global investing strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INFY, NSRGY, UL, TATLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

m
magenta17
Today, 5:34 PM
Comments (5.04K)
I agree and thank you for your coverage of India. Longz INDA! :-)
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 4:59 PM
Premium
Comments (764)
Bit overbought right now
