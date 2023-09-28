Black Stone Minerals: Preferred Unit Distribution May Be Adjusted Above 10%
Summary
- Improved oil prices boosts Black Stone's projected 2024 distributable cash flow to $1.81 per unit at the current strip.
- With flat production growth, this would improve to $1.94 per unit in distributable cash flow based on the 2025 strip.
- Black Stone's preferred units may see their distribution rate adjusted to above 10% in November 2023.
- This may lead to Black Stone attempting at least a partial redemption of those units in late 2025 to early 2026, when it can redeem those units at par.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) primarily produces natural gas and is also partially hedged for 2024, but it should still benefit a bit from improved oil prices. I now project Black Stone's 2024 distributable cash flow at $1.81 per unit at current strip prices. This would improve to $1.94 per unit in 2025 with flat production growth, as its below-market value hedges roll off and natural gas prices improve.
I continue to believe that Black Stone can maintain its current common unit distribution, which is $0.475 per quarter or $1.90 per year. However, its preferred units may now see their distribution rate adjusted to 10+% in November 2023, potentially leading Black Stone to work on at least a partial redemption of those units in late 2025 to early 2026. This is something to keep an eye on in the future.
Preferred Units
Black Stone has 14,711,219 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units outstanding with a par value of $300 million. These preferred units have a 7% distribution rate currently, resulting in $21 million per year in preferred distributions. However, the preferred units will see their distribution rate adjusted on November 28, 2023 to the greater of its current distribution rate and the 10-year Treasury Rate + 5.5%.
The potential challenge for Black Stone is that the 10-year Treasury Rate is currently the highest it has been since 2007. This would result in the preferred units (at the current 4.61% 10-year Treasury Rate) ending up with a 10.11% distribution rate, leading to $30.33 million per year in preferred distributions.
While the distribution rate gets re-determined every two years, the formula calls for the new distribution rate to be the greater of the current distribution rate and the 10-year Treasury Rate + 5.5%. Thus, if the distribution rate changes to 10.11% in November 2023, that becomes the new floor for the distribution rate going forward.
The Series B preferred units may be converted by holders into common units on a one-for-one basis, which results in an effective price of $20.3926 per unit. Black Stone's common units are trading around 14% below that price currently.
Black Stone also has the ability to redeem the Series B units at 105% of par value during a 90-day period beginning November 28, 2023. It may later redeem the Series B units at 100% of par during a 90-day period beginning November 28, 2025.
The interest rate for Black Stone's credit facility appears to be around 7.8% to 8.8% currently, depending on borrowing base utilization. Thus, it appears to make more sense financially for Black Stone to wait until November 2025 to potentially redeem at least some of its Series B units at par, rather than pay a 5% premium in a couple of months.
Updated 2024 Outlook
Oil prices have improved a decent amount since I last looked at Black Stone, with the 2024 WTI oil strip up approximately $5.50 to $82.50 per barrel. This adds approximately $21.5 million to Black Stone's unhedged revenues for 2024.
The 2024 Henry Hub strip has gone down slightly by $0.10 per Mcf over that same time frame, reducing Black Stone's unhedged revenues by approximately $6 million.
Black Stone has around 46% of its 2024 oil production hedged, and the value of its 2024 oil hedges has decreased by another $10 million. Around 67% of Black Stone's 2024 natural gas production has been hedged, and those hedges have gained around $4 million in value.
|
Type
|
Barrels/Mcf
|
Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf
|
Revenue ($ Million)
|
Oil (Barrels)
|
3,914,260
|
$80.50
|
$315
|
Natural Gas [MCF]
|
60,391,440
|
$3.50
|
$211
|
Lease Bonus and Other Income
|
$11
|
Hedge Value
|
-$18
|
Total
|
$519
I now project Black Stone's distributable cash flow at $1.81 per unit for 2024, resulting in 0.95x distribution coverage at its current $0.475 per unit quarterly distribution.
This assumes the production of 38,300 BOEPD (72% natural gas in 2024) for Black Stone.
|
$ Million
|
Lease Operating Expense
|
$12
|
Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes
|
$52
|
Cash G&A
|
$43
|
Cash Interest (Including Commitment Fees)
|
$1
|
Preferred Distributions
|
$30
|
Total Expenses
|
$138
Notes On Distribution And Valuation
Looking forward to 2025, it appears that Black Stone's distributable cash flow could improve due to higher natural gas prices and a lack of below-market value hedges.
The current strip for 2025 is approximately $76 WTI oil and $3.95 Henry Hub natural gas. Black Stone currently does not have any 2025 hedges. If Black Stone's production remains at 2024 levels, the improved natural gas prices in 2025 more than offsets the impact of weaker oil prices.
Thus, at current 2025 strip and flat production growth, Black Stone is projected to generate $1.94 per unit in distributable cash flow in 2025, resulting in 1.02x distribution coverage at a $0.475 per unit quarterly distribution.
I continue to believe that Black Stone is likely to maintain its quarterly distribution at $0.475 per unit based on current strip prices. However, Black Stone may want to redeem some of its Series B preferred units in late 2025 to early 2026. In that case, it may aim for a higher distribution coverage at some point to allow it to fund part of that redemption with cash on hand or to help pay down the credit facility debt from the redemption.
My estimated value for Black Stone remains at $18.50 to $19.00 per unit at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas, although Black Stone's decision on how to deal with its Series B preferred units may affect its estimated value.
Conclusion
Black Stone Minerals is benefiting from improved oil prices, boosting its projected 2024 distributable cash flow to $1.81 per unit at 38,300 BOEPD in production and current strip. This would increase to $1.94 per unit in 2025 at the same production level and 2025 strip prices.
Black Stone had zero credit facility debt and $47 million in cash on hand at the end of Q2, 2023, so it appears capable of maintaining its current $1.90 per unit annual distribution rate for its common units.
The distribution rate for its preferred units may potentially be adjusted to 10+% in November 2023 though, which would likely prompt Black Stone to consider redeeming at least part of its $300 million in Series B preferred units in late 2025 to early 2026, when it can redeem those units at par though.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities, along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)