Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Don't Drink The Kool-Aid

Sep. 29, 2023 9:00 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBC8 Comments
David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T's stock has risen slightly off 30-year lows due to positive developments and addressing major issues.
  • The company has stated that the lead pipe issue is not a concern and preliminary tests show no issues.
  • AT&T's CFO is confident in meeting the free cash flow guidance for 2023, but the final outcome is still unknown.
  • In the following piece, I explain why I still wouldn't buy in to the stock regardless of these developments.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) remains a "No Touch" in my book

Some positive developments have come to light regarding AT&T's prospects. The stock has risen slightly off the 30 year lows as of late.

Current Chart

The

Join the #1 fastest growing new Income Investing Group! It's our 1 Year Anniversary! We are offering 50 Charter memberships at a 30% discount! Memberships are going fast! We have 28 FIVE STAR reviews in the first few months! Price increases to $749 per year on Oct 1st.

~ Quality High Yield Income - Current Yield - 11.9% 
~ SWAN Quality Income - Current Yield - 9.1%
~ Quality Growth - Up 25%

1 Year Total Return 24%. As of July 31st.

Join now for top income buys, timely macro insights, and a lively chat room! A portion of the proceeds are donated to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

This article was written by

David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
33.1K Followers

David Alton Clark is a U.S. Army Veteran and a former public auditor, bank executive, FINRA securities broker, with over 30 years of experience in portfolio management. In 2020, David was named "Stock Picker of the Decade" by Yahoo Finance. He specializes in the understanding of full market cycles, having successfully navigated the bubbles of 2000 & 2008.

David is the leader of the investing group The Winter Warrior Investor, where he shares "best-in-class" high-yield income and growth securities trading for attractive valuations. Features of The Winter Warrior Investor include: Model portfolios with tracking, a weekly top idea, weekly macro insights, monthly videos, and access to David and his community via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 9:58 AM
Premium
Comments (2.63K)
I just sold my third round robin with T this summer. All three positions were profitable, but to blindly hold below cost won't happen.

While the numbers look good, I cannot fight the heeby jeeby sellers as it is obvious they are still in control.

I also cannot turn a blind eye to the upcoming Fed shutdown, and the probable stock market decline.

I'm in a wait and see mode for now with a keg of dry powder.

Stay frosty!
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (1.94K)
Nice article and I agree with the assessment to not buy T however those of us who are already holders of the stock are hOpefully optimist that the kool and is no longer poisonous. Debt seems to be the biggest deterrent so making good on the promise of 16 billion in FCF and paying down 4 billion of upcoming debt at 5% interest is imperative. T has been adding close to 2 million wireless post subscribers and a considerable amount of fiber users but this seems to be merely offsetting the loss in legacy land lines and such. If 16 is achieved and the bar is set higher for 2024 under the promise of less Cap Ex spending any pay down of 8 billion in 2024 debt again at 5% interest should show material price appreciation.
Again past atrocities leave a zero room for failure so T has to deliver. If they do and there are no negative surprises I could see the stock nary $20.
B
B26354
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (481)
@Jlexus1953 "...considerable amount of fiber users but this seems to be merely offsetting the loss in legacy land lines and such..."

Yeah ATT fiber isn't offsetting copper/TV losses in terms of subs. Fiber does have better ARPU than copper but fiber subs will be threatened by CableCos upgrading to multigig at 1/5th the rollout cost of fiber. And surprisingly, one report claims that nearly 20% of FWA subs from VZ/TMUS are coming from fiber as it's cheaper and 'good enough' for many. Fiber is superior and is still ATT's best move but profits aren't a slam dunk and the high cost means a long term ROI, ATT says over 30 years.
J
JoeT1
Today, 9:43 AM
Premium
Comments (48)
16B in cash flow seems to be the under-promise. We will see.
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 9:32 AM
Premium
Comments (675)
Where do you think lead came from in the first place if not mined from out of the ground??? Should the US Government be required to dig up the rest of the lead that is in the ground naturally to prevent potential future exposure? As to a future downturn in the economy, the last thing anybody gives up is their cell phone. Most homeless people choose to still have cell phones.
R
R Phillips
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (657)
I must confess the long term chart looks horrible. The history of managements walking the talk is abysmal. To say show me, is fair. Nevertheless, I am in. I am betting management will pay down $2 billion in November and another $2 billion in February, and with each installment the shares will find legs.

If they reduce debt by $2 billion each quarter, when would you give them your blessing?

Thanks for the reminder. Those with lower risk tolerances would be well advised to heed your advice.

Thank you for sharing your perspective.
B
B26354
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (481)
It's just not ATT, it's telcom as a whole (both TelCos and CableCos stepping on each other's toes). Many think telcom has turned into a reliable utility industry given everyone needs such services but utilities generally don't have much competition if any and utilities can usually milk their infrastructure investments for decades.

Telcom competition is increasing and capex spending never lets up.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.