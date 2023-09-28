Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

In the final days of 2022, I believed that Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was displaying strength, despite some cracks which emerged. I thought that Worthington was a long-term value creator which happens to operate in a cyclical industry. While the company was seeing some tougher times, the underlying performance remained solid, as this observation and a potential split acted as value triggers.

Worthington Industries shares have seen a decent 50% re-rating over the summer, but have now sold off to $60 on the back of cautious comments on the near-term outlook, making me happy to buy the dip here, amidst resilient performance, a strong balance sheet, and potential upcoming trigger of the spin-off of the business.

A Recap

Worthington is a large and diversified industrial manufacturer and steel processor which generated $3.8 billion in sales on which it posted operating earnings of nearly $150 million, pre-pandemic in 2019, that is. The company was relying heavily on its $2.4 billion steel processing business, a mid-single digit margin operation. This was accompanied by a $1.2 billion pressure cylinder business and a tiny engineered cab business which generated about $100 million in sales, although being a lossmaking operation.

The company posted earnings of $1.50 per share, but these earnings were held back by a strong dollar and losses of the engineered business (which subsequently was wind down). The big elephant in the room was a hidden fourth segment, a huge operation as the company holds stakes in many joint ventures, with that overall segment responsible for another $100 million in earnings.

In fact, there was a fifth wild card as the company held 19 million shares in Nikola Corporation (NKLA), which went public in 2020 as shares quickly rose to the $100 mark, although shares were down to just $2 by year-end 2022 already. With shares of Worthington trading at $40 in 2019, the valuation looked high given the reported earnings power, but there were many potential drivers for the business.

Shares rallied to the $70 mark in 2021 amidst a recovery in end markets as well as the run higher in shares of Nikola, with results recovering in 2021. Revenues recovered to $3.2 billion in 2021 (still coming below 2019) yet operating earnings of $168 million were solid, with equity stake in joint ventures totaling $123 million.

By year-end 2022, shares traded around the $50 mark, as the company posted its 2022 results in the summer of that year. These results revealed a spectacular improvement on the top line, as sales rose to $5.2 billion. Operating earnings improved to $329 million on top of which $214 million in equity earnings were reported.

This resulted in earnings power of more than $7 per share, which translated into a very modest valuation with shares trading at around the $50 mark. By September 2022, the company posted first quarter earnings at $1.61 per share, on an adjusted basis. Second quarter sales, as reported in December 2022, fell some 5% to $1.18 billion, with adjusted earnings down to just $0.44 per share (including a $0.81 per share inventory write-down).

Even with earnings power trending at around $5 per share, peak earnings came down, with a potential spin-out of the steel processing unit in the works as well as potential trigger.

A Recovery

Holding a long position in Worthington shares has seen a decent 2023 so far, as shares have gradually risen 50% through the summer to levels in the mid-seventies, before now selling off to $60 per share.

In the spring, Worthington posted third quarter adjusted earnings at $1.04 per share, and in June the company posted its fiscal 2023 results. Full year revenues fell by mid-single digits from $5.2 billion to $4.9 billion. Operating earnings fell to $212 million (after $24 million in separation charges) with equity earnings in joint ventures down to $161 million. GAAP earnings came in at $5.19 per share, with adjusted earnings reported at $5.86 per share, both being decent numbers.

Net debt was down to $238 million, a very modest amount for a business which generated $515 million in EBITDA. The debt reduction and solid earnings power were the drivers behind the share price recovery, even if full year earnings fell slightly. With adjusted earnings trending at $6 per share, valuations were still very non-demanding at 12 times earnings at levels in the $70s. Nonetheless, I cut a part of my position in the high-sixties on the way up, as a near 40% return in half a year looked pretty decent.

A Setback

Having sold a part of my position, I am a bit annoyed by a big setback in the share price, as shares of Worthington fell overnight from $70 to $60 per share. On September 27, Worthington posted first quarter results for its fiscal year 2024. First quarter sales fell 15% to $1.19 billion, as operating earnings rose from $67 million to nearly $78 million, and that even includes a $6 million separation expense.

Moreover, equity earnings from joint ventures rose sharply to $54 million. Net earnings were reported at $96 million, equal to $1.93 per share, with adjusted earnings per share topping the two dollar per share mark by a few pennies. This number includes a $0.23 per share gain on inventory holding gains.

With net debt down to just below a quarter of a billion, and EBITDA trending at $700 million per annum, leverage is rapidly becoming less of an issue. While first quarter sales fell, earnings were very strong. Moreover, the split into Worthington Enterprises (the old firm) and Worthington Steel remains on track for later this calendar year, or perhaps early into 2024.

The issue was in the comments and related earnings call, with management pointing towards economic uncertainty and signs of customers being stretched. Some signs of this is seen in the segment results with revenues down in each of the major segments and the company actually reporting increasing losses at the sustainable energy solutions business. Moreover, the company projects inventory losses in the second quarter and near-term challenges in the automotive market due to worker disruptions.

A Final Word

Quite frankly, I am a bit surprised to see the huge drop in the Worthington Industries, Inc. share price in response to the results, as I am willing to double down here.

This comes as the business still posts solid earnings power, operates with a resilient balance sheet, and projects an upcoming spin-off of the business.

While some volatility is to be expected and upcoming periods will not be easy, I still like the long-term setup here.