dabldy

Summary

New Price Target of US$5.6 +124%, factors in capital increase.

GOL will substantially de-risk its balance sheet.

Expect volatility as market absorbs and analysis capital increase and dilution impact.

Overview

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares have been on a rollercoaster ride, driving higher on improved results, lower oil, reduced taxes (on fuel) and Brazil rate cuts. All combined to substantially improve cash flow and deleveraging outlook. The fun stopped when oil costs began to rise, and despite hedging, the airline will need to absorb this cost shock over time, which is part of the business model.

What then drove the shares further down was a surprise capital increase. The board approved the issuance of up to 1.89bn warrants for R$5.84 that have the right to be converted into the same number of shares for an additional R$5.82 or a total price of R$11.66. The press release stated that the controlling group had committed to buying 991m warrants. On the surface, this two-stage capital increase appears far better for debt holders than equity investors.

Two Stage Capital Increase

The pricing and structure of the rights issue is less than copacetic, the board apparently approved this in July, but it was not made public until mid-August. In addition, the record date was set at August 17th i.e., shares purchased post this date do not have rights to the warrants. From my understanding, the option to buy the warrants expired in mid-September, and so far, the company has not informed the market how much of the 1.89bn warrants were purchased.

I conducted two scenarios to gauge the impact of the capital increase. One with full take-up, and the second with just controlling-shareholder participation. In both scenarios, I assume that the warrant payment occurs in 4Q23 and conversion to shares in 4Q24. Given that GOL shares need to trade above R$12 for the warrants to be in the money, I used 50% of potential new shares for 4Q23 and the other 50% when converted. It's not as conservative as assuming full dilution, but still provides a good idea of the impact on leverage and EPS this capital increase can have vs. the preannouncement results and valuation.

The following table summarizes the impact of the two scenarios. In total, capital raised will substantially reduce leverage and boost earnings due to lower net financial expense. However, the new shares dilute EPS and cuts into GOLs potential upside vs. preannouncement. Nonetheless, even under full dilution, I calculate GOL shares to have over 100% upside while the balance sheet is fully de-risked.

I view this value destruction acceptable considering what could have occurred under a Chapter 11 alternative that wiped out shareholders in Latam Air and Avianca.

Capital Increase Impact Analysis (Created by author with data from GOL)

Good Operating Results

Is it safe to buy GOL now? From a fundamental view, assuming a scenario that only controllers subscribe, it appears that the worst is mostly priced in. GOL has good pricing power in a now rational market, the Smiles loyalty program provides a base cash generation of R$1bn (banks pay upfront for seat/points). Debt costs and amortization fall into very manageable levels. The main risk to results is oil price escalation above US$100 and further BRL weakness. I assume oil/jet fuel will stay in the US$90 range.

GOL Operating Estimates (Created by author with data from GOL)

Valuation

The real risk now, in my view, is valuation. Given the capital increase size and dynamics, can Gol garner a 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple, or will this drop to price in governance uncertainty? In my view, the market, especially Brazil instructional investors, will need time to forget and focus back on results before GOL can achieve higher price level/valuation.

GOL Financial and Valuation Summary (Created by author with data from GOL)

Consensus not factoring in capital Increase

The consensus does not seem to be factoring in the impact of the capital increase. Net debt and net financial expenses are substantially above my estimates. I expect analyst to downgrade price targets but upgrade earnings and cashflow.

GOL Consensus Comparison (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I continue to rate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. shares a Buy. The airline has de-risked its balance sheet at the expense of current shareholders via a dilutive capital increase. However, the upside and potential to recuperate losses and earn a solid return is now better than pre capital increase. The main drawback is the damaged governance reputation, which may take some time to overcome. I would expect a volatile next few months as Gol clears past the warrant sale.