2 CEFs To Sell (GOF And GUT) With Better Replacements

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Closed-end funds with high distribution rates and elevated premiums may be setting investors up for significant losses.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) and Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) are sell candidates due to weak distribution coverage and massive near all-time high premiums.
  • We offer some alternatives that are much better valued and offer similar or even higher distribution yields than these time bombs.
Piggy bank on time bomb wooden table with white wall background copy space.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Closed-end funds offer investors the opportunity to exploit discounts and premiums. Sometimes, premiums on funds get too high; these are often driven by higher-than-usual distribution yields that are offered from

Comments (10)

D
David-Wright
Today, 6:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (166)
Nick thanks for your article and analysis. I have owned GOF for close to 3 years now and I am sorely disappointed with its decline. It is a sizeable loss on my end but I can see how going to XFLT can compensate over time. I own XFLT also.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 6:45 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.71K)
@David-Wright thank you for reading, and thank you for the kind words as well!
Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Today, 6:42 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.47K)
Thank you for the heads up on GOF. Been a long time holding of mine but as you pointed out regarding the NEE NEF NXG... beat downs, the landscape has changed.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 6:51 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.71K)
@Agbug it's a totally different environment we are in. GOF will have to cut to adjust to the new environment, or they'll just continually erode their assets here making future recovery only more and more difficult. I'm glad you enjoyed!
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 6:42 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.63K)
Nice work, Nick. I have been pondering a similar warning article about GOF but you beat me to it. And your suggestion to replace it with XFLT is an excellent suggestion. I would not have thought of that but it makes sense.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 6:48 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.71K)
@Damon Judd thank you for the comment! And yes, a bit different fund but I felt it was an appropriate alternative considering if one was still looking for a higher yielder, but a much safer one in the current environment.
littlecubbie2019 profile picture
littlecubbie2019
Today, 6:39 PM
Comments (5.31K)
Utf has continued to struggle. I own it but not happy about the fund performance. Hopefully the distribution isn’t cut or cut bad.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 6:42 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.71K)
@littlecubbie2019 after the NEP bomb, I think all utility funds are going to be on shaky ground. Rising yields on Treasuries are definitely hurting too.
littlecubbie2019 profile picture
littlecubbie2019
Today, 6:46 PM
Comments (5.31K)
@Nick Ackerman do you think that makes it a no touch or would you continue buying or just hold?
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 6:50 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.71K)
@littlecubbie2019 I think we need to be more selective; buying those at larger discounts can help thwart some of the downside pressure. Non-leveraged infrastructure such as ASGI and BUI could also be a place to find a bit of shelter. I don't plan on selling out any of my funds, but throughout this year, I've mostly been sticking to non-leveraged funds personally to minimize my overall portfolio leverage and bring down the risk.
