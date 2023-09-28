Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Royalty Corp.: What A Slide

Sep. 28, 2023 6:09 PM ETGold Royalty Corp. (GROY)GLDG, GOLD:CA, MTA, MTA:CA1 Comment
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold Royalty Corp. announced its operating and financial results for Q2 2023, with revenues of $0.47 million and a net loss of $2.50 million.
  • The company's stock performance has significantly underperformed, down 41% in one year.
  • I recommend buying Gold Royalty Corp. shares between $1.26 and $1.23, with possible lower support at $1.18.

mound of gold

bodnarchuk

Introduction

On August 10, 2023, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based Canadian Gold Royalty Corporation (NYSE:GROY) announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Note: Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in Canada on June 23, 2020, and is domiciled

Unfortunately, my marketplace service will close at the end of October.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.48K Followers

Fun Trading is an independent investor and retired engineer. He manages his own portfolio and writes about investing in all facets of gold and oil & gas.

He runs the investing group The Gold And Oil Corner where he shares a stock tracker with over 50 companies covered, in-depth technical analysis for both short and long term holdings, and a live portfolio with a range of metrics. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GROY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own a small long-term position and trade short-term GROY frequently.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

GoldHermit profile picture
GoldHermit
Today, 6:11 PM
Premium
Comments (149)
Zero management credibility. Would not touch this with a barge pole.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.