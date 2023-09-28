Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Big Dividend Yields Going Higher, Dumb Debt, And Snark

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rising interest rates pose challenges for many REITs by impacting debt rollovers and investor alternatives.
  • Higher rates will add around $2 billion to the national debt over the next decade. Even more if they create a recession.
  • Apartment construction is declining, affecting rental unit supply and potentially leading to increased rental rates. Pretty obvious when you think about it.
  • Preferred shares that are fixed-to-floating should see increasing prices as the floating date approaches, offering potential opportunities for investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The REIT Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Great white shark jump out of water

If I rip faces off, that's just my nature.

Alexyz3d/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Rates

We've got my favorite sale going on new memberships.

Buy one annual membership at our discounted price and you can use a second account to buy another annual membership at the same price!

Look, we're not the low-cost leader. Do you really think the cheapest research you can buy is the best? Does that work in any other part of life? So why would you want to gamble your portfolio on it?

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
59.98K Followers

Colorado Wealth Management is a REIT specialist who began his decades-long investment career in a family-owned realtor office before launching his own company and embracing his drive for deep-dive REIT analysis. He holds an MBA and has passed all 3 CFA exams. He focuses on Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and preferred shares.

He leads the investing group The REIT Forum. Features of the group include: Exclusive REIT focus analysis, proprietary charts and data models, real-time trade alerts posted multiple times a month, multiple subscriber-only portfolios, and access to the service's team of analysts and support staff for dialogue and questions on the REIT space. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, GPMT-A, DX-C, EFC-A, MFA-C, RITM-C, EFC-B, PMT-C, PMT-B, CIM-B, AGNCP, CIM-D, RITM, SLRC, MFA, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members. I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks. If you see this article anywhere other than Seeking Alpha or Thereitforum.com, please alert me. I own a bunch of equity REITs also, but I didn't mention them by name in the article so they don't go in the disclosure box.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 6:56 PM
Premium
Comments (3.07K)
@Colorado Wealth Management Fund Compiling this treasure trove of information is beyond awesome, and is the surest path to Coronado's 1540 search for the 7 cities of gold! They are sitting ducks for the taking, and I gave up all mREITs in early on this quest. Imagine such buys as RITM-B for $16.95!
R
Rhoda711
Today, 6:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.08K)
Great information.
Wow
Thanks
y
ynwa90
Today, 6:09 PM
Comments (927)
Great update. Glad CIM confirmed and while I’m not usually in the business of patting people on the back for doing the obligatory portions of their jobs, it’s a good thing what PMT did didn’t become a pattern.

So good on you, CIM, for avoiding the temptation and thanks for covering it for us before, during, and after, CWM
e
ejmanuel
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (141)
Summary points need attention. $2B vs $2T.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.