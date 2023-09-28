Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: Riding The AI Wave

Sep. 28, 2023 8:00 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)SNAP1 Comment
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. is reinventing its business and focusing on AI, with new AI tools and personal AI assistants being introduced at Meta Connect 2023.
  • The market opportunity for personal AI assistants was predicted to be over a trillion dollars, with users willing to pay a few hundred dollars for such services.
  • Meta Platforms stock remains a bargain at 14x normalized earnings not including AI upside, once the tech giant eliminates Metaverse losses.
African american man in vr headset exploring metaverse world, touching virtual reality subjects

Damir Khabirov

Over the last few years, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has been a controversial stock and a very volatile investment. The social media giant has now reinvented the business and is poised to ride the AI wave higher

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
44.02K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

p
prakultsingh04
Yesterday, 8:25 PM
Premium
Comments (9)
Considering the decline of the % revenue in US/Canada out of the total revenue and a strong foundation for leveling the tech field in Europe/Asia Pacific/Rest of World, META is in a great position to continue to perform well for the next years.
Add in the push for the metaverse/blockchain within the next decade or so, and you've got yourself arguably the best investment possible. Completely agree with the analysis.
However, the macro situation is looking a bit tight right now. Price might consolidate a bit more before the value is realized yet again.
