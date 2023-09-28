Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoundHound: Buy The Dip

Sep. 28, 2023 7:10 PM ETSoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN)3 Comments
Gary Alexander
Gary Alexander
26.63K Followers

Summary

  • SoundHound, a lesser-known AI stock, has seen a significant decline in value since June.
  • The company struck a major new partnership with restaurant software platform Olo, which can increase its market presence.
  • Valuation has slid to just 5.4x FY24 revenue, which is modest for a company expected to notch >60% revenue growth next year.

Customer Receiving Food at Drive Thru

kmatija

Interest rate fears have pummeled the markets in the month of September, hitting especially hard on small-cap tech stocks. Though ~5% risk-free interest rates are certainly appealing, it's also not a bad time to exchange some cash for low-valued growth stocks at an

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.63K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOUN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Yesterday, 8:04 PM
PRO
Comments (509)
Quite a muted market response - up 5% on below average volume for what seems to be pretty big deal. At very least, it shows the sound hound product is good enough for this other company, and if product is good enough, the market opportunity is huge
J
Jianguo Xin
Yesterday, 7:51 PM
Comments (1.45K)
A candid question: when will the company make a profit?
H
Hammel
Yesterday, 7:49 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (223)
0.90 buy.
