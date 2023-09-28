Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 28, 2023 7:28 PM ETThe Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.6K Followers

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 4:54 PM ET

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call

September 28, 2023, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lyron Bentovim - President and CEO

Maydan Rothblum - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Casey Ryan - WestPark Capital

Jordan Satary - Beeline Advisory

Operator

Welcome to The Glimpse Group Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Webinar. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. The earnings release that accompanies this call is available on the Investors section of the company’s Web site at https://ir.theglimpsegroup.com/.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I’d like to remind everyone that statements made on today’s call and webcast, including those regarding future financial results and industry prospects, are forward-looking and may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the call. Please refer to the company’s regulatory filings for a list of associated risks, and we would also refer you to the company’s Web site for more supporting industry information.

I would now like to hand the call over to Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of The Glimpse Group. The floor is yours.

Lyron Bentovim

Thank you, John, and thank you everyone for joining us. I am pleased to welcome you to The Glimpse Group’s fiscal year 2023 financial results investor call for our year ended June 30, 2023. Glimpse’s fiscal year was highlighted by strong revenue growth year-over-year, combined with significant cost reductions and a strategic repositioning towards providing immersive enterprise software and services that are driven by spatial computing, cloud and AI.

Our 2023 revenue of approximately 13.5 million, an 85% increase compared to 2022 revenue

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.