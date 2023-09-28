Dilok Klaisataporn

Thesis Summary

September has come and gone, and this year has stayed true to form, giving us what has so far been the worst returns of the year.

In an article published on September 6th, I discussed three key reasons I expected a sell-off this month, which is exactly what happened.

Now, as the market reaches peak fear, I’m here to discuss three reasons why I believe this bull market is not over and why you should be buying this dip aggressively, not selling into it.

Ultimately, a lot of the charts that were bearish a month ago, now suggest we could rally further. For example, rates and the dollar index (DXY)

While there’s no doubt the policies of the last year will lead to a significant economic downturn, eventually, I don’t think we are there yet.

Why we sold before September

Ahead of September, I mentioned some key points that made me bearish. Some continue to make me bearish long-term, while others are now giving me some reasons to be bullish.

Banks and Real Estate

The issues with banks and real estate have yet to be fixed, but for the time being, these issues are not affecting the real economy.

Existing home sales fell in August, though prices continued to climb. Consumers are beginning to get squeezed by record-high mortgage rates, but with many mortgages already locked in at lower rates, this will take some time to play out.

Meanwhile, Banks have been hoarding cash and contracting lending.

US banks cash balance (Federal Reserve) Consumer loans (FRED)

Banks themselves are fine, especially since they have the Fed to support them. However, there is no doubt that as lending contracts, the economy will begin to deteriorate.

Inflation and Unemployment

Inflation has proved resilient, much like I expected, which has led to a big re-pricing of rates. While it remains to be seen what happens, the current Fed dot plot does imply at least one more rate hike.

Fed dot plot (CME)

Meanwhile, while we did see unemployment climb last month, jobless claims rose less than expected this week.

Ultimately, even if we do get another rate hike, the negative effects of the Fed’s policy won’t be Fed for some time. As I mentioned in my other article.

“In 2008, it was only around 175 days between the bottom in unemployment and the top in stocks. We can also see that it was about 455 days from the Fed pause to the market top.”

Source: Seeking Alpha

All of these factors are still playing out and are not what is really moving markets right now.

Why we buy after September: Rates and the Dollar

Most would agree that the main reason stocks have sold off is due to rising long-term yields. Who could have seen that coming?

TLT chart from a month ago (Author's work)

The above is a chart from my last article, where I outlined how TLT needed to make a lower low to complete its decline.

Well, TLT has now entered our target box, and we have enough to believe a reversal is coming:

TLT today (Author's work)

We have completed a five-wave move, and we can see a bullish divergence in the RSI, which has entered oversold but failed to make a lower low. Downside momentum is waning.

And what about the Dollar Index?

Ahead of the sell-off, I laid out my expectation that the dollar index would continue to climb:

DXY a month ago (Author's work)

My target was always the 50% retracement from the A wave down, which would have DXY reaching 107.

DXY today (Author's work)

After breaking above the 38.2% retracement, which is also a valid target, we are now beginning to see some red. This move in the DXY could be over, though I’d prefer to see one more high.

Notice also how the daily RSI has entered overbought levels, which has led to at least some sort of a sell-off in the last three instances.

It’s just like 2007

In my opinion, today’s market looks a lot like 2007.

2006 SPX and 10Y Rates (Author's work)

By 2006, it was clear to many that there was a lot wrong with the market, and yet, the S&P 500 rallied on.

As we can see, 10-year bond yields topped in June of 2006, exactly as the market completed a 9% pull-back.

From there, rates began to fall, and the stock market rallied close to 30% over the next 480 days.

And yes, this also coincided with the DXY falling from around 90 to 75.

Final Thoughts

When rates fall, at least at the beginning, it increases the value of stocks and invites more risk-taking. A falling dollar is generally also quite bullish for risk assets. This is very different from collapsing interest rates or a collapsing dollar.

Indeed, rates continued to decline much further after the Great Financial Crisis as stocks collapsed.

For the time being, I expect a pull-back in rates to be a very positive catalyst for stocks. The tricky part will be knowing when to change our views. Finding the current support and inflexion levels and identifying when the real sell-off will start. For now, I remain bullish.