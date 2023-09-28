Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MBIA: Don't See Any Value Here

Sep. 28, 2023 9:52 PM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI)1 Comment
JB Research
Summary

  • MBIA Inc.'s share price has been volatile, and the company's historical performance and ongoing legal battle in Puerto Rico are concerning.
  • MBI provides financial payment insurance and manages risk through diversification.
  • The company's recent income shows rising concerns, and the ongoing challenge in the PREPA case is impacting operations. Valuation is not favorable, and there are significant risks associated with Puerto Rico obligations. A sell rating is recommended.

Introduction

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is engaged in the insurance industry where it serves a variety of different customers and clients through its operational and extensive offerings as well. Looking at the last 12 months for the company, the

This article was written by

JB Research
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
mighty Merle 2
Yesterday, 10:10 PM
Comments (111)
This is not well researched I'm sorry to say. Of the four items related to Puerto Rico, only PREPA remains. And, the last remaining Puert Rico item has been settled from MBIA's point of view. There's only upside on that issue for them. They are just waiting on court approval, which the court is in favor of. Moreover, this is an asset play. The company currently trades around 25% of adjusted book value, has ample liquidity for the next several years and has been buying in stock. I'm not sure who fact checks this stuff or how it gets published.
