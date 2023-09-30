Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bonterra Energy: Still A Great Call Option On The Oil Price

Sep. 30, 2023 10:40 AM ETBonterra Energy Corp. (BNE:CA), BNEFF1 Comment
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bonterra Energy's stock is currently trading about 40% higher than earlier this year due to strong oil prices.
  • The company's Q2 results showed a total revenue of C$67M and a net profit of C$8.8M.
  • Bonterra expects to reach its debt targets by Q1 2024 and plans to use 25% of free funds flow for dividends.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

oil

Gabrijelagal/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Bonterra Energy (TSX:BNE:CA) (OTCPK:BNEFF) for quite a while now, as this company provides an excellent torque on the oil price. As the Canadian company still had

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.84K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BNE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Pipeless_Pauper profile picture
Pipeless_Pauper
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (39)
What other producer can you find at this valuation?

When the divvy cranks up again, you get 20 years of solid cash flow for -I reckon- 20 cents on the dollar.

…When we can’t even properly value millions of barrels per year mega-cap EP’s….. well what chance does old George and little BNE have?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.