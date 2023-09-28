Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 28, 2023 9:13 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.6K Followers

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Trussell - VP, IR and Strategic Finance

John Donahoe - President and CEO

Matt Friend - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Drbul - Guggenheim Partners

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Jay Sole - UBS

Piral Dadhania - RBC

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Aneesha Sherman - Bernstein

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to NIKE, Inc.'s Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Conference Call. For those who want to reference today's press release, you'll find it at investors.nike.com. Leading today's call is Paul Trussell, VP of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Paul Trussell. Please go ahead.

Paul Trussell

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss NIKE, Inc.'s fiscal 2024 first quarter results. Joining us on today's call will be NIKE, Inc. President and CEO, John Donahoe; and our CFO, Matt Friend. Before we begin, let me remind you that participants on this call will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations, and those statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties are detailed in NIKE's reports filed with the SEC. In addition, participants may discuss non-GAAP financial measures and nonpublic financial and statistical information. Please refer to NIKE's earnings press release or NIKE's website, investors.nike.com, for comparable GAAP measures and quantitative reconciliations. All growth comparisons on the call today are presented on a year-over-year basis and are currency neutral unless otherwise noted. We will start with prepared remarks and then open up for questions.

We would like to allow as many of you to participate as possible in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.