Yelp: Resilient Performance Should Continue

Sep. 29, 2023 12:09 AM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
Summary

  • Yelp serves as a valuable guide for consumers seeking reviews and information about local businesses, primarily in the United States.
  • Yelp Inc. has demonstrated consistent resilience, and this trend is expected to continue, driven by its appealing value proposition to advertisers, resulting in revenue growth and margin expansion.
  • While the expanding use of AI presents a challenge, Yelp's recent strong performance and innovative product offerings position it for growth.

MasterCard, VISA, American Express, Discover payment options on a restaurant door

Michael Vi

Overview

My recommendation for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) is a buy rating, as I expect the business to continue demonstrating resilient performance over the near term, supported by its value proposition towards advertisers. The incremental revenue should drive margin expansion, a

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

