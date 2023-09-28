Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Taxable Fixed Income Funds Log Largest Weekly Outflow Of 2023

Sep. 28, 2023 11:20 PM ETDIA, EMB, IVV, IWF, LQD, SHY, SPY, TLT
Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund flows week that ended September 27, 2023, investors were overall net redeemers of fund assets for the second straight week, removing a net $16.5 billion.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $2.3 billion in weekly net outflows, marking the third weekly outflow in four.
  • Exchange-traded taxable fixed income funds observed a $778 million weekly outflow - the macro group’s first weekly outflow in three.

The data sourced in the article below is derived from Lipper’s Global Fund Flows application which may differ slightly from the Lipper US Fund Flow data due to timing and methodology. This new application can be found on LSEG

