Energy Rallies With Oil - Is More In The Tank?

Sep. 29, 2023 8:00 AM ETAMLP, CVX, IXE, MLPB, MMP, OKE1 Comment
Summary

  • Since late June, U.S. benchmark oil prices have increased by roughly $20 per barrel, thanks to solid demand and incremental supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.
  • Oil’s rally has made energy the best-performing sector over the last three months, but energy stock performance is still lagging the move in oil prices.
  • While positive momentum is on energy’s side, downside risks include worsening economic conditions or risk-off sentiment.

Originally published on September 26, 2023

With a rally in oil prices, energy has gone from being the worst-performing sector for much of 1H23 to being the best-performing sector over the last three months. Today’s note looks at the

VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

India, is the new China when we view oil demand increases. India, is now has more people than China. India's energy use is, like China, in the proverbial S curve of energy use per/capita. I.e. the per/capita use of fossil fuels will continue to increase exponentially for decades.

In fact, there are roughly 7 billion people in 'developing' countries who will be utilizing exponentially more oil products per/person for decades.

The global fossil fuel 'use' paints a far different picture than that of the Western media. Truly, look at the 'demand' data vs the 'projections' of the IEA, EIA, U.N. etc.

Further, there has been a dearth of oil CapeX since oil's price collapse in 2014. Given the increased actual (vs projected) demand and the 7 billion souls in the developing world utilizing more oil per/person, invest in oil.
