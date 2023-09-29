Dobrila Vignjevic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST) had a challenging year with shares declining by a third amidst weakening earnings. It had a series of earnings misses in recent quarters and a stalling top line growth significantly clouded its vision to turn profitable. We believe the current challenging macro and declining consumer confidence would render achieving its lower end of the guidance a tall order. We initiate at Neutral and await tangible progress on the company's operational performance.

Data by YCharts

Company Background

Westrock Coffee Company is a leading private brand provider of coffee, tea, flavors and ingredients to retail, QSR, foodservice and other industries. It offers an integrated service including sourcing, supply chain management and related services such as packaging and distribution. Its Sustainability business segment hinges on providing smallholder farmers in developing countries a fair price to drive its sustainable mission which yields a significantly low margin business despite it forming over a fourth of total revenues.

Historical Track Record

WEST has done well in growing its top line growth driven by a consistent growth seen in single cup volumes along with improvement in green coffee prices. Flavors, extracts and ingredients also reported a double-digit growth driven by continued expansion of its distribution and services with several other retailers, CPG, food service and other players. Sustainability Sourcing & Traceability business (SS&T) revenues also grew significantly during 2022 as a result of a jump in average price per pound of green coffee prices.

Particulars ($ mn) 2020 2021 2022 Beverage Solutions Revenues 425 551 684 SS&T Revenues 126 147 183 Total Revenues 551 698 867 Beverage Solutions EBITDA Margin 6.8% 7.4% 7.9% SS&T EBITDA Margin 4.0% 4.1% 2.9% Consolidated EBITDA Margin 6.2% 6.7% 6.7% Net Loss (129) (21) (55) Click to enlarge

However, the company has not been able to grow profitably and despite it improving significantly during 2021 improving its EBITDA margin by 50 bps and curtailing its net loss from $129 mn to $21 mn, 2022 demonstrated that the promise of a profitable year is still elusive. A major challenge for the company within its SS&T business is a conflicted business model which is trying to do a social cause but is dragging the for-profit enterprise down. Fortune 500 companies spend about less than 2% of profits and less than 0.5% of revenues. But in the case of WEST, about a fourth of its revenue is generated by SS&T business segment with tumbling gross margins (gross margins declined by 460 bps in 2022 for SS&T segment) and weak operating profile.

Weak Q2 Earnings

WEST reported weaker set of earnings for Q2 2023 with total sales remaining flattish at $224.7 mn (vs $223.4 mn last year) slightly missing the consensus expectations. The flattish growth was primarily driven by an 11% growth in Beverage Solutions business driven by strong growth in its Kohana extract business largely offset by a decline of 33% in its SS&T business largely driven by a substantial decline in consumer demand leading to a 31% decline in volumes. Gross margins within Beverage Solutions declined 460 bps to 17.1% driven by inflationary pressures leading to higher production costs partially offset by an improvement in SS&T business due to favorable commodity prices. SG&A expenses largely remained stable as a decrease in freight costs was offset by higher wage costs. Adj. EBITDA margin declined ~100 bps driven by a decline across both segments with SS&T Adj. EBITDA coming down from $0.8 mn in previous year to $0.4 EBITDA loss currently. In all, it continued to disappoint the street having consistently missed its EPS estimates since it began reporting and posting an EPS of -$0.35 vs consensus expectation pegged at -$0.02.

Seeking Alpha

It ended up its balance sheet with total debt of $332 mn up from $232 mn at the end of last year as it drew down its enhanced limit of $80 mn in revolving credit facility. Cash balance position remained at $25 mn compared to $17 mn last year, however, subsequent to balance sheet in August, it raised $119 mn in equity from HF Capital and BBX Capital at a share price of $10.0 to support long-term growth which would bode well for the company in the near to medium term.

The company decreased its initial guidance of 10-25% EBITDA growth at the start of the year to a flat to 10% EBITDA growth in Q1 and reaffirmed its guidance in Q2 implying an EBITDA of $60-$66 mn. This seems a tall order given the current EBITDA margin having declined from 6.7% in 2022 to 4.7% YTD 2023 and would want the company to have an Adj. EBITDA of $40 mn in H2 2023 to meet its lower end of the guidance. It reported a 5% growth in revenues during H1 2023 and we expect revenue growth to be around 10% in H2 2023 driven by improvement in business during holiday sales and normalization in growth from single-serve coffee amidst a challenging macro environment. Assuming a $500 mn in sales for H2 2023, it would require an Adj. EBITDA margin of 8% has not been achieved in the history of the company and we remain skeptical on the company's ability to maintain its EBITDA guide. To achieve an EBITDA of $40 mn in H2 2023 at its existing 6.7% 2022 EBITDA margin would necessitate the company to deliver a 30% top line growth which seems a tough ask in current environment.

Valuation

WEST has not yet been profitable hence we value the company using EV/ Sales and EV/ Fwd EBITDA methods. On both fronts, WEST appears to be valued at the higher end compared to the other consumer staple peers despite weak operating metrics. We believe given the weakening macro and declining consumer confidence below the recession thresholds. We believe while the recent fundraise addresses the company's medium term requirements, there are significant near term challenges amidst a challenging macro environment. Initiate at Hold.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include

1) Any adverse and prolonged impact on the consumer confidence can lead to a decline in customer spending which can hamper its top line growth

2) Persistent inflation can lead to increase in production costs and other related costs which can lead to a decline in gross margins

3) Coffee and Tea primarily being a commodity is subject to significant fluctuations in their prices and can lead to an adverse impact on the profitability

Conclusion

Westrock has shown strong growth in its top line growth historically at the cost of profitability, however, the growth has stumbled in 2023 as well. We believe the company's EBITDA guide is likely to come under pressure as H2 unravels and we closely monitor the growth of its single-serve cups which have been a major contributor of growth historically. Its recent fundraise bodes well for the company in near to medium term, however, we await tangible progress on the company's operational performance. Initiate at Hold.