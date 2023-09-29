Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Another Recession Indicator Refuses To See A Recession: Corporate Profits Without Federal Reserve Banks Hit Record

Summary

  • Massively inflated during the pandemic, corporate profits are still not normalizing, and bode well for future investments and economic growth.
  • Corporate profits rose 1.3% from the prior quarter and 6.2% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $3.33 trillion in Q2, the highest ever, driven by record profits in nonfinancial industries.
  • Total profits in nonfinancial domestic industries rose by 1.8% for the quarter, and by 3.2% year-over-year, to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.46 trillion.

Finance and money technology background concept of business prosperity and asset

Ralf Hahn

Massively inflated during the pandemic, corporate profits are still not normalizing, and bode well for future investments and economic growth.

So I’ll just start with this, and then I’ll follow with the essential nitty-gritty:

Corporate profits

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Comments

