Investment summary

Those in the building products business are in an interesting position with respect to the macro-landscape. In the investment context, there are potentially selective opportunities to be unearthed in my opinion.

After a sharp rally in the sector at the start of H2, I've been fishing the depths of this sector for a list of potential names. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) popped onto our radar as one potential selective name. The company is in the galvanizing and coil coatings business.

It has 2 main segments: metal coatings, and Precoat Metals. The former provides a range of steel-finishing applications-hot-dip and spin galvanizing, powder coating, plating, and so forth. Galvanizing steel isn't going anywhere either. It's a critical process to lengthen the useful life of fabricated steel.

Meanwhile, its Precoat Metals business-newly acquired-provides protective decorative coatings for steel and aluminium coil. It serves the construction, heating and transportation markets. As a footnote, the company's infrastructure business has been deconsolidated and won't be discussed here

This analysis will go over all the moving parts in the AZZ investment debate. Net-net, the economic value behind its current valuation is light, and I rate the company a hold for the reasons presented here.

Critical investment findings supporting hold rating

1. Latest numbers-Metal coatings major revenue driver

AZZ posted its Q1 FY'24 numbers in July with plenty of remarkable takeouts [as a reminder, it posted Q1 numbers, corresponding to Q2 CY 2023]. Total sales were up 16% YoY to $390.8mm, pulling in another $183.7mm from Q1 last year. The gross margin was 24.8% for $97mm. It pulled this down to core EBITDA of $307mm on earnings of $1.14/share. Given the early momentum in fiscal '24, management retained guidance of $1.4-$1.55Bn at the top line, calling for $300-$325mm in pre-tax earnings on this, and earnings of $4.35/share at the upper bound.

Looking at the divisional breakdown, shown in Figure 2:

Metal coatings sales were the major growth driver and were a "record setting" $168.8mm, climbing 330bps YoY and 13% from Q4 last fiscal year. Pricing was the major driver per management, but it also noted volumes are higher in metal coatings as well. Precoat Metals did $222mm of business, up 18% sequentially from Q4 last fiscal year. This is a critical point. Figure 2 shows the 'pro forma' revenues from year to year, treating Precoat as if it were contributing sales for the entire Q1 of FY'23, because AZZ only booked 2 weeks of revenues from the business in Q1 last year. Under this convention, sales were down ~$14mm on a comparable basis. Granted, but there were also (i) seasonality drivers, (ii) volumes were higher (demand), and (iii) a higher sales mix towards Precoat for the quarter vs. coatings, which propped up the sequential numbers.

BIG Insights

As a reminder, AZZ bought Precoat Metals for ~$1.3Bn from Carlyle Group back in May 2022, expanding its footprint in metal coil coating. It was financed under a $1.3Bn term loan. As part of its growth plants, it is building a new coating facility in Missouri, to add 120mm lbs/year to annual coating production. It plans to invest ~$30mm in cash outlays to this project in FY'24.

Trailing FCFs for the company pre- and post-transaction are noted in Figure 2(a). In Q1, it booked operating cash flow of ~$47mm and FCF to the firm of ~$30mm. In the trailing 12 months to Q1, it spun off a total of $191mm or $7.60/share to shareholders, including FCF and all buybacks and dividends paid up (note: not all shareholders would have opted for the buyback, but it is included as a capital return here nonetheless).

Moreover, the trend in pre-tax earnings has continued to shift higher, along with earnings after tax, less the interest shield. Dividends and buybacks aside, the acquisition has clearly been its capital allocation strategy for growth. You see this in comparing the net CapEx spend each period vs. the depreciation charge, which is approximated as the maintenance capital requirement here.

BIG Insights

2. Economic value on offer

The discussion is not complete without analysis of the construction and residential property market in the U.S. I'm looking at this given the demand for steel heavily correlates to construction demand. In fact, the OECD mentions that the construction industry is the largest consumer of steel, "accounting for approximately 50% of total world steel consumption".

Moreover, for Q2 FY'23, construction sales made up 53% of AZZ's top-line sales by segment.

With respect to U.S. construction spending, it was up 70bps from June to July, tallying $1.9T annualized. Most of the spending was in the private market.

Looking at new housing starts, as seen in the chart below-that looks at new residential construction projects each month-There was an 11.3% decline in housing starts in August compared to the previous month. The seasonally adjusted rate of 1.283mm (annualized) is the lowest it has been since June 2020. This figure was also lower than the anticipated 1.44mm. As shown below, the forecast from TradingEconomics macro data is to revert to the longer-term mean and increase from here.

U.S. New Housing Starts - 10-year trend and forecast

Source: Trading Economics

Looking at the pipeline for new developments, there was a 6.8% surge in building permits in August, projecting an annual rate of 1.54mm as seen below. This figure is the highest level seen since October 2022 and remains unchanged from the preliminary estimate of 1.54mm. Critically, despite tight money, and the dampening effect of rising mortgage rates on housing demand, new construction looks to be still thriving, driven by a shortage of supply.

Notably, single-family authorizations increased by 1.9% to reach a rate of 948,000, the highest since June 2022. Approvals for multi-segments registered a 15.6% increase, also a 3-month high of 593,000. So there looks to be a small rebound in construction activity despite mortgage rates and the likes.

U.S. building permits - 10-year trend

Source: Trading Economics

So the market economics appear to be in a healthier state than one might think. What about AZZ's business economics?

In the investment context, there are several economic hurdles AZZ must clear to warrant a buy. For one, its gross productivity is tight as a function of assets employed. As seen in Figure 3, it rotates just $0.15 in gross per $1 of assets, where all core and non-core assets are included. The Precoat acquisition hasn't added much, if any, additional gross profitability.

BIG Insights

Turns out AZZ is a capital-hungry business as well. Each point in sales growth consumes plenty of cash. As seen in Figure 4:

(1). Sales have grown at a 5% rate in the last 3 years, on stable operating margins of 15%. Taxes paid are relatively high too.

(2). For each new $1 in sales, AZZ had to invest $1.14 to grow the business. That came from $0.47 on the dollar to fixed capital, and just $0.06 to NWC, with $0.60 to intangible assets. Its acquisition spending is captured at $0.57 for every dollar of sales growth as well.

Requiring $1.14 of investment to grow sales by $1 isn't the most attractive proposition in my view. By all measures, these trends could continue going forward.

BIG Insights

And what economic value have these investments created for shareholders?

Figure 5 breaks this down in granular terms:

By Q1 the firm had invested $78.30/share into the business, more than double the $35.30/share back in 2020 ($43 per share more in fact). This includes all Precoat Metals assets.

This investment produced $7.53/share in trailing NOPAT last period, just 9.6% return on investment. That's $188mm produced on $1.96Bn.

Critically, it appears AZZ enjoys neither consumer nor production advantages. Post-tax margins, whilst stretching higher, are at 12.5%, and capital turnover is at 0.77x. This squares off with the economics of the business-there's no cost differentiation, and its capital doesn't produce the profits.

In extension from above, the most profitable business line in Q2 was clearly the metal coatings segment anyway. It produced a 31% pre-tax ROIC, vs. 10.1% for Precoat Metals. The latter would need to do ~$223mm pre-tax in order to have me interested (15% pre-tax ROIC).

BIG Insights

Treat AZZ not as a company, but as a fellow investor for a second. The questions are (i) Should you leave your money with AZZ, and (ii) if so, will it be a good custodian of your money? We require a 12% return on capital as a core competency in all holdings (in line with long-term market averages. We think we can achieve that). Any profits above a 12% rate on capital are considered economically valuable, and vice-versa. In that vein, consider the data in Figure 6:

AZZ needed to have produced a range of $107mm-$248mm in NOPAT over the last 3 years on the capital employed to run the business. Instead, it threw off $54-$158mm post-tax, below the 12% earnings rate required. So the company hasn't produced economically valuable earnings as a function of the capital required to operate (under the 12% hurdle rate). Instead, it's been economic losses, at $1.86 per share last period.

BIG Insights

Technical considerations

The below 3 charts outline the technical situation in simple terms, on daily and weekly time frames.

Figure 7- Daily cloud chart

Price structure is reversing course and the price line is currently testing the cloud.

The lagging line (in blue) has room to go but a cross into the cloud in price would certainly be remarkable.

This looks to the coming weeks, so I am less constructive over this time.

Data: Updata

Figure 8- Weekly cloud chart

The price line crossed above the cloud, but, critically, the lagging line hasn't nudged its head above this mark yet.

The lagging line is the key signal to look out for here. A cross above the cloud is bullish and vice versa.

The lagging line has been riding the cloud top to the downside over the last 6 weeks. This has me neutral on this time frame as well.

Data: Updata

Figure 9-Daily point and figure chart

Daily P&F has downsides pointing to $43.50 and this can't be overlooked in my view.

In my view this target has been activated given the downside price action we've seen over the last week or so. So I am looking to $43 as the next objective in the short-term.

Data: Updata

Valuation

The stock sells at 11.5x forward earnings and 7x forward EBIT. These might be considered relative discounts, 33% and 41% to the sector respectively. You're looking at a 1.5% forward dividend yield as I write as well, nothing to write home about.

To understand if these multiples are in fact discounted or justified, thinking in first principles is very helpful:

The forward PEG ratio is 1.1x and doesn't support the discount from a growth perspective.

A 5% sales growth rate is a reasonable expectation to carry forward in my view, the same numbers shown in Figure 4 earlier. Consensus agrees. If it were to continue at this steady state, I'd estimate it to require a $93mm-$115mm quarterly investment to get there. This could see AZZ spin off $83-$101mm in cash to shareholders at an 8-9% ROIC.

BIG Insights

Keep in mind, that enterprise value ("EV") = the market value of equity + debt. Whereas invested capital = book value of equity + debt. The market has priced AZZ at 1.13x invested capital, so it expects tight earnings growth on these assets (this corresponds to a 13% market return on AZZ's investments). We can derive the market-implied ROIC from these numbers (1/(EV/IC) x ROIC = implied ROIC). I get to an implied ROIC of 8.5% on this (1/1.13 x 9.6% = 8.5%), suggesting the market has priced AZZ fairly based on its expected performance.

Finally, compounding AZZ's intrinsic value at the function of the projected ROIC and reinvestment rates implies the company is fairly valued at its current marks. I get to a value of $45/share out to FY'24. Extending this out to FY'28 and discounting at the 12% hurdle rate gets me to $54/share, 17% value gap. Not enough to get me over the line.

BIG Insights

Discussion

In short, despite a sharp reversal rally in H2 this year, findings presented here don't economically support the longevity of this extending further. It would appear the market has done a good job at valuing AZZ the last few years, and my estimates point to it trading within a fair value range at the time of writing. The key factors to watch out for are (i) the progress of its new coating facility in Missouri, (ii) the additional capacity/earnings that are to be generated from this investment, and (iii) the growth of its new Precoat Metals division. Net-net, I rate AZZ a hold.