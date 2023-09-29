Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Schrodinger: Leading The AI Healthcare Revolution

Sep. 29, 2023 3:49 AM ETSchrödinger, Inc. (SDGR)
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • Schrödinger is a leading AI drug discovery company with a comprehensive platform used by researchers and scientists worldwide.
  • The company's flagship product, Maestro, integrates various proprietary software tools for molecular modeling and simulation.
  • SDGR has experienced significant growth and has established itself as the industry standard in the AI revolution in healthcare.
  • While expensive, the stock has recently dipped into oversold territory. We think it's time to take a nibble.

The entrance to Schrodinger headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), to be blunt, is one of the coolest companies on the market today.

In case you're unfamiliar with this stock, don't worry - in this article, we're breaking down everything you need to know about this revolutionary

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.78K Followers
Markets are complicated. We make them simple. Give us a follow to get started with our high probability ideas and insider analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SDGR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.