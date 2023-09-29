Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Top Stocks To Buy In October 2023

Sep. 29, 2023 9:42 AM ETBA, KO, MCD, PLD1 Comment
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • September was a rough month for stocks, with the technology sector down 8% and high valuations causing concern.
  • Despite the pullback, stocks are now more attractive and there are opportunities for long-term investors.
  • All 4 stocks we cover today are all trading at great valuations following a pullback over the past month.

Stockmarket and investment theme background with City skyscraper

Nikada

The month of September is behind us, and it's safe to say, the month lived up to its reputation as being the worst month for stocks. Whether it was due to seasonality, high interest rates, a looming government shutdown, or other reasons, September was not

no marketing to add

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
9.86K Followers

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Mark has partnered with Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO, PLD, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 9:47 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.95K)
Own 3 of 4. Will pass on BA, with no dividend & I was had a bad experience a few years ago. Your numbers for dividends is several years away.
Like the other 3.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.