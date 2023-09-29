Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron: Profitability Is Poised For A Spectacular Recovery

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron Technology stock declined by 4.4% after reporting its fiscal fourth quarter results, but this shouldn't have surprised investors.
  • MU has outperformed its semi-peers since my previous update. Hence, some profit-taking is justified, as investors reacted to its less optimistic gross margin guidance.
  • Investors worried about the reported numbers and near-term headwinds could miss out on a significant profitability growth inflection as Micron emerges from the market malaise.
  • I urge MU holders to focus on what's ahead over the next two fiscal years, as the company is well-poised to ride the ongoing recovery.
  • High-conviction investors should capitalize on the recent pullback and buy while MU is still early in its recovery phase.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Micron San Jose Office

hapabapa

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) attracted negative headlines yesterday as the company recently reported its fiscal fourth quarter or FQ4 earnings release. Accordingly, MU led the decliners in my semiconductor coverage, while most semi-stocks were in the green, as the tech

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.1K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

VinceP profile picture
VinceP
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (595)
You ignore the macro headwinds. An airplane that lowers it’s gear early burns a lot more fuel. If lowered too early it runs out of fuel and crashes before it can make a normal, never mind a soft landing.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.