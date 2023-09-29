Laurence Dutton

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) invests across large-cap U.S. equities with the objective of generating long-term capital growth. FMIL stands out as an active fund, which means each position is at the discretion of the portfolio management team and not bound to any particular index.

The attraction here is the potential to outperform the market through a professionally managed diversified exchange-traded fund at a reasonable expense ratio of 0.59%. The good news is that with a fund inception date in Q2 2020, FMIL has returned a cumulative 66% over the period, beating out the 47% gain in the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SP500).

While we'll need a longer history over several market cycles to confirm that the fund consistently delivers excess returns, FMIL scores well in our assessment. In our view, the fund is a good option as a core holding for investors that can work in the context of a diversified portfolio.

Data by YCharts

What is the FMIL Fund?

According to Fidelity, FMIL takes a bottom-up, fundamental analysis-based approach to identify stocks that are potentially undervalued. While the long-only non-leveraged strategy can invest across all sectors and market capitalizations, the current style features a large-cap growth tilt.

In terms of opportunities, there is a generalized focus on companies that are seen benefiting from long-term secular themes. This is the connection with the "New Millennium" fund name. From Fidelity:

"Identifying early signs of long-term changes in the marketplace and focusing on those companies that may benefit from opportunities created by these changes by examining technological advances, product innovation, economic plans, demographics, social attitudes, and other factors, which can lead to investments in small and medium-sized companies.

Taking a look at current holdings, there are not too many surprises in terms of the stocks covered. Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Apple Inc (AAPL), and Meta Platforms Inc (META) are the largest positions. Indeed, the top 10 holdings have a significant overlap with S&P 500 constituents, which we reference here through the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Compared to the S&P 500, FMIL is less "top-heavy" while the smaller portfolio means that mid-cap companies down the line gain importance relative to their benchmark allocation. That being said, the main difference is the particular weighting of each position, with FMIL only including 151 stocks compared to broader 500 names in SPY.

Seeking Alpha

The strategy has worked. Over the past year, FMIL has returned 24% compared to 17.5% in SPY on a total return basis. Our best explanation for how this was achieved comes down to the sector breakdown generating alpha generation by the portfolio team.

Data by YCharts

In this case, it becomes clear that the Fidelity fund is marginally overweight technology with a 32% weighting in the fund compared to 28% in the S&P 500. This has proven to be a good move given the strong momentum in tech this year. FMIL is also underweight Financials, which have been among the worst-performing sectors in 2023.

Seeking Alpha

What's Next For FMIL?

The takeaway here is that the active management from the team at Fidelity has been well-positioned in the major market trends over the past year. At the same time, the understanding is that the strategy remains highly correlated to the broader market and is not immune to a major selloff or deterioration of the macro outlook.

The more concentrated portfolio of FMIL has worked well since 2020 but also has the potential to underperform with wider volatility to the downside as a risk to consider. The concept we can bring up is known as tracking risk where certain sectors and market segments the fund is overweight or underweight could reverse in trend relative to the benchmark and lead to a wider loss.

A scenario where technology stocks lag while financials lead higher, for example, would mean FMIL underperforms the S&P 500 given the current allocations. The point here is to say that the fund's performance history looks good, but that's not a guarantee it will continue indefinitely.

As it relates to current market conditions, we maintain a bullish outlook on stocks and expect FMIL to perform well. Into 2024, the way we see it playing out is that easing inflationary pressures while the U.S. economy remains resilient should be enough for interest rates to stabilize as the Fed backs off from its hawkish stance.

Confidence that inflation expectations are firmly anchored towards the target level could open the door for the Fed to cut rates later next year, supporting a new wave of credit growth and a resurgence of economic momentum. More importantly, positive trends in corporate earnings with the major market leaders driving profitability higher can support positive equity returns.

On the other hand, the possibility of deteriorating economic conditions defined by a sharp slowdown in economic activity, rising unemployment, and a major decline in corporate earnings represents the bearish case for stocks. While not our baseline, a re-acceleration of inflation with interest rates moving significantly higher could be a catalyst for a more extended stock market decline.

Overall, we expect FMIL to perform well into several tailwinds for stocks through next year.

Final Thoughts

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF is a high-quality fund that we believe can replace a more passive indexed large-cap U.S. equity strategy. One idea would be to use the fund as a core holding while supplementing that position with more focused and specialized ETFs targeting different asset classes and market segments to build a more complete diversified portfolio.