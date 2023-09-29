Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alimentation Couche-Tard: Slim Margin Of Safety In Its Valuation

Summary

  • ATD:CA reports strong Q1 2024 results with net earnings of $834.1 million and a 1.2% increase in EPS.
  • The company attributes its growth to exceptional fuel margins in the U.S. and consistent performance in Canada.
  • The main issue I have with the stock is valuation as it lacks margin of safety.

Muslim Woman Accepting Card Payment From a Customer

Kanawa_Studio

Investment action

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD:CA) first quarter 2024 results reflected a strong performance. This growth is largely attributed to exceptional fuel margins in the U.S. and consistent, strong results in Canada. U.S. fuel margins reached a record due to advantageous market conditions

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
616 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

G
GMakdo
Today, 5:02 AM
Premium
It's not just about fuel. Still expanding internationally, including EV charging stations. These will take longer to charge cars, and ATD keeps expanding food quality and other in store purchase options for the 'stuck' or waiting costumers. Also has billions ready to go for more acquisitions and share buybacks. Has always traded at a premium, and always deserved it! Small dividend, but an aristocrat, raising it 10 fold over the past decade. Defensive industry. One of my faves!
