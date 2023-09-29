Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Saratoga Investment: 11% Yield And Dividend Hiked But Leverage Elevated

Sep. 29, 2023 5:02 AM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.55K Followers

Summary

  • Saratoga is currently paying out an 11% yield after hiking its quarterly payout for the eleventh time since a pandemic-era cut.
  • This was 152% covered by net investment income for the BDC's most recent fiscal 2024 first quarter.
  • The BDC's high leverage ratio poses elevated risks in the event of an economic downturn, despite its record investment income.

Atlanta, Georgia with building sign for Tacomac, Philips arena and CNN

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share, a 1.4% increase from prior and for an 11% annualized dividend yield. This formed the eleventh dividend raise since a pandemic-era cut as

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.55K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC, MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.