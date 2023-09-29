Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PFFV: Variable Rate Preferred Securities, But Beware The Financials Concentration

Summary

  • PFFV is a fixed income ETF that focuses on financial services preferred securities with a variable rate coupon.
  • This feature has helped the fund maintain a low duration profile and reduce the negative drag from higher rates in the past year.
  • The fund is extremely financials heavy, with the sector making up over 88% of the ETF collateral.
  • PFFV has managed duration very well, but it cannot eliminate its sensitivity to credit spreads.

Thesis

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle focuses on financial services preferred equity with a variable rate coupon. This feature has helped the fund maintain a

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.86K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

