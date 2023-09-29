Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Sustainability Of Cannabis Bull Run

Summary

  • The DEA is considering reclassifying cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, leading to a surge in cannabis stocks.
  • Reclassification could lead to tax breaks, access to banking services, and more efficient logistics for the cannabis industry.
  • Profitable cannabis companies, such as MariMed, Vext Science, and Green Thumb, are positioned to benefit from the industry's growth.

Investment Thesis

During the Reagan days, the US went hard on its war against drugs. Cannabis got the short end of the stick and found itself lumped into the Schedule I drug category, a class reserved for substances deemed

Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTBIF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 6:33 AM
Premium
Comments (5.54K)
$gtbif will survive and prosper. Within the next 3-5 years, this will become a House Hold name in the industry
