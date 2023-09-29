adventtr/E+ via Getty Images

ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS) is putting some doubt into the believers. IMOS ended a major decline in the stock in October of last year after losing more than half its value, but the ascend has essentially stalled for much of 2023. Some might see this as a sign the time has come to get out. The stock may be looking to retest the bottom, especially after hitting what may have been resistance. However, longs may still want to stick with IMOS through it all, especially for the long haul. Why will be covered next.

What is weighing on IMOS

IMOS is a provider of a range of services for the semiconductor industry, including back-end testing and package assembly services for memory, mixed signal and LCD driver chips. While IMOS has a presence in a number of countries, it is mostly located in Taiwan. This brings up one of the more likely reasons why some investors may be wary of putting money into a stock like IMOS.

Similar to more high-profile compatriots from Taiwan like TSMC (TSM), IMOS is seen by some to be a risky investment, at least to a certain degree, due to the potential of an armed conflict breaking out between China and Taiwan, which could result in significant damage to the local infrastructure, among other things. If this were to happen, IMOS could get adversely affected, whether directly or indirectly.

While this issue has been around for a long time, tensions are currently elevated due to a less than cordial relationship between the respective governments of China and Taiwan. Constant reports of, for example, large number of fighter jets flying by help reinforce the perception that IMOS comes with major risks. This seems to have weighed on IMOS and its stock by extension.

Another headwind facing IMOS is the current state of the semiconductor market. The semiconductor market is in the midst of a downturn after several years of strong growth. The stock benefited from the boom years, especially in 2020/2021 when the stock went on a huge rally, but the downturn has led to declining earnings, which has put pressure on the stock.

IMOS did benefit from industry forecasts of an end to the downturn. For instance, some forecasts called for a bottom in H1 2023, followed by a rebound in demand in H2. However, semiconductor demand has been weaker than expected, which has resulted in forecasters scaling back their prognosis for the industry.

For example, TSM, often seen as a bellwether for the industry, predicted at the start of the year that 2023 revenue was likely to increase in the single digits YoY, but the most recent forecast sees 2023 revenue shrinking by about 10% YoY. The lowering of industry forecasts have left their mark on IMOS since it is assumed there is less need for services if general activity is down due to reduced demand.

The chart below shows how the stock has lost steam as the year went by. The stock got off to a good start as the market was looking forward to an industry rebound as predicted by many forecasts, but the rally lost steam with the semiconductor market coming in weaker than expected. The stock has faded in recent weeks, but it got as high as $27.24 on June 8, 2023, capping off the rally that started after the stock bottomed at $17.50 on October 13, 2022.

Source: Thinkorswim app

It’s therefore worth mentioning that the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the downtrend that started with the September 2021 high of $44.72 and which ended with the October 2022 low of $17.50 is $27.90. If resistance is around $27.90, then this could help explain why the stock stopped at $27.24, for now at least. After encountering resistance, the stock may now be looking for support. This may require a retest of the October bottom. The stock is up 8.2% YTD.

Why long IMOS deserves at least some consideration

The industry downturn has yet to end, but most forecasts still expect semiconductor sales to return to growth in 2024. For instance, WSTS predicts the semiconductor market will grow by 11.8% in 2024 after contracting by 10.3% in 2023. IMOS is thus dealing with soft demand, which is weighing on the stock, but this is offset to a certain extent by the prospect of a rebound in demand as soon as next year.

Furthermore, there are several signs the worst of the downturn has passed, at least for IMOS. For instance, the top and the bottom line improved QoQ in Q2. Revenue grew QoQ to NTD5,444.1M, which converts to $174.8M using a UDS:NTD exchange rate of 1:31.14. EPS was NTD0.86 in Q2, which translates to $0.56 per ADS, up from NTD0.28 or $0.18 per ADS in Q1.

Note that net income in Q2 benefited from a gain on forex in the amount of NTD150M. The utilization rate improved to 60%, up 800 basis points QoQ, a sign of improving demand. IMOS has NTD14,715.8M of long-term debt, partially offset by cash and cash equivalents of NTD12,293.1M. The table below shows how the numbers in Q2 FY2023 are up QoQ, even if they are down YoY.

(Unit: NTD 1000, except for EPS) (IFRS) Q2 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 Q2 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 5,444,124 4,605,134 6,851,737 18.22% (20.54%) Gross margin 17.3% 12.4% 25.4% 490bps (810bps) Operating profit 521,368 185,445 1,276,872 181.14% (59.17%) Net profit (attributable to equity holders) 628,528 202,350 1,320,548 210.61% (52.40%) EPS 0.86 0.28 1.80 207.14% (52.22%) Click to enlarge

Source: IMOS

IMOS itself believes the worst is over with Q1 seen as the trough. The numbers got better in Q2 and this is expected to continue in Q3 and Q4. The second half will be better than the first half. From the Q2 earnings call:

“According to the current industry situation and customers' feedback, we expect Q1 will be the bottom for the year, with operating momentum continuing to gradually rebound in Q3 and Q4. We expect the second half will be better than the first half, with 8%, 10% growth, as we move through 2023.”

A transcript of the Q2 FY2023 earnings call can be found here.

It’s also worth mentioning that monthly revenue came in at NTD1,833M in August, up 6.9% YoY, which is actually the first time since June 2022 monthly revenue did not decline YoY, another sign business is getting better. If we then assume IMOS is indeed back to growth and earnings grow by about 20% per year on average in the next five years and with TTM earnings of $1.48 per ADS, then fair value would be around $29-30, well above the current stock price of $23.19 as of September 27.

But that’s not all. IMOS comes at a relatively low valuation. For instance, IMOS has a book value of NTD23,826.5M with total assets of NTD45,836.4M and total liabilities of NTD22,009.9M. This translates to a book value of NTD655.29 per ADS with the number of shares outstanding at 36.36M, or about $21.04 in dollar terms. The stock closed at $23.19 on September 27, which means IMOS trades at just 1.1 times book value. In terms of P/E, P/E ratio is 15.7 with a stock price of $23.19 and TTM earnings of $1.48, well below the median of 24.6x for the sector.

Keep in mind that it is not difficult to find other stocks that are trading close to or even below book value. However, more often than not, these stocks are there for a good reason like, for instance, persistent losses. In contrast, IMOS has consistently run at a profit, which is why, for instance, unappropriated retained earnings stood at almost NTD7.5B in the latest report.

Running at a profit is why IMOS can afford to pay a dividend every year. The latest one was paid out last July in the amount of NTD2.30 or $1.48 per ADS, which translates to a yield of 6.4% with a stock price of $23.19. It’s true yield is not as hard to find as in recent years and next year’s dividend will very likely be significantly less, but keep in mind that IMOS has averaged a yield of over 5% for the last 10 years. Note that 2022 EPS was NTD4.64, which means IMOS only used about half for a payout ratio of nearly 50%, leaving IMOS some wiggle room if changes are needed in the future.

Investor takeaways

There are arguably legitimate reasons why the stock has essentially gone sideways since early February. Semiconductor demand in general has been weaker than expected this year, notwithstanding the few market segments that have been solid. The constant talk of a possible war in the Taiwan Straits serves to scare potential investors by reminding them they risk being saddled with substantial losses if they put their money in IMOS.

However, I am bullish on IMOS. While there are admittedly risks associated with a stock like IMOS, there is enough to warrant long IMOS. There are a number of signs demand is improving at IMOS after the recent decline. The trend in revenue growth has gradually gotten better this year and it was in positive territory for the first time in a long time according to the latest data. The most recent quarterly earnings and outlook also suggest IMOS is on an upswing. The outlook calls for the numbers to improve in the coming quarters after bottoming in Q1.

Valuations also argue in favor of long IMOS. The stock is available for slightly above book value. Note that this is not for a company deep in the red, like most other stocks out there that are trading at or below book value, but for a company that is consistently profitable. IMOS arguably deserves to be priced a lot higher than the low twenties where it is at the moment, especially if we assume IMOS is in the starting blocks of a period of expansion.

Granted, IMOS is dealing with an unfavorable environment that is pressuring the stock market in general, and the stock may head lower in the short term. But even if this were to happen, the stock is unlikely to stay down for long as that would put IMOS below book value. In addition, IMOS pays a dividend, which can compensate for the lack of an appreciation in the stock.

IMOS has averaged a dividend yield of over 5% in the last 10 years. So even if the stock stays sideways as it has done for most of 2023, longs can still come out ahead. The dividend allows for some flexibility to stick with a stock like IMOS, even if say IMOS encounters setbacks and the expected rebound in growth takes longer to arrive.

Bottom line, there is more to like about IMOS than not to like. The main risk to IMOS is the risk of an outbreak of armed hostilities between Taiwan and China. As long as the latter does not happen, the combination of low valuations, a steady dividend, and a resumption in growth makes long IMOS the way to go.