Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ChipMOS: There Is More To Like Than Not To Like

Sep. 29, 2023 6:12 AM ETChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • The stock is back to where it was in February, weighed down by a couple of headwinds that could be around for some time.
  • The stock could be heading lower in the short term, but that does not necessarily mean IMOS is not worth considering.
  • There are risks to IMOS, but low valuations, dividends and an improving business also deserve mentioning.
  • IMOS may not be for everyone, especially due its ties to Taiwan, but long IMOS is warranted as the pros outnumber the cons.

3D illustration of a CPU over a generic mainboard

adventtr/E+ via Getty Images

ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS) is putting some doubt into the believers. IMOS ended a major decline in the stock in October of last year after losing more than half its value, but the ascend has essentially stalled for

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.8K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.