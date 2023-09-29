'Soft Landing' Hope By The Fed Is Likely Optimistic

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lance Roberts
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The combination of easing inflation and a cooling labor market has fueled “soft landing” hopes among economists and Federal Reserve officials.
  • Economic growth, the labor market, and consumer spending proved unexpectedly resilient despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation.
  • The yield curve is sending a message that investors should not ignore.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The Fed's "soft landing" hopes are likely overly optimistic. Such was the context of the recent #BullBearReport, which discussed the long record of the Fed's economic growth projections. To wit:

However, there is a problem with the Fed projections.

Lance Roberts

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.3K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Comments (4)

John A Shulli profile picture
John A Shulli
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (833)
America hasn’t had a “soft landing”, since Neal Armstrong stepped on the Moon surface in July 1969…
David-McCormick profile picture
David-McCormick
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (1.08K)
I don't see a problem. A recession might be a very healthy thing for the economy. Recession is the normal means of ridding the economy of malinvesrment, of cleansing the economy of mistakes. Otherwise, a capitalist economy deteriorates into the zombie economy of many Marxist national economies ( of the past and present). A recession creates opportunities for astute investors to buy shares of companies with a future at reasonable prices. 😀
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 8:08 AM
Premium
Comments (12.03K)
We passed soft landing zone this summer. Now with the gubmint shutdown things are grinding to a halt.

Interesting conclusion. By delaying the pivot Fed is delaying the recession.

Most importantly, it is not the inversion of the yield curves that denote the onset of a recession. It is when the yield curve un-inverts that marks the start of the recession.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:46 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.51K)
What is different this time is that the Fed caused the yield-curve inversion without creating a liquidity crunch. So now we get to see the consequences of wide-scale availability of higher-rate debt, as opposed to the relative unavailability of debt. How will that play out?
