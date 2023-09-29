Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Keeps On Keeping On

Tanarch

Well, another $17.3 billion in securities left the Fed's balance sheet this past week.

For the last four weeks, from August 30 to September 27, $67.9 billion in securities left the portfolio.

Since the quantitative tightening began, the amount of securities held outright by the Federal Reserve has dropped by $1,050.3 billion or $1.05 trillion.

The effort has been going on for 18 1/2 months now, a truly amazing performance.

Who would have ever thought that Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell would have led the Fed through this extended period of monetary constraint?

The performance has just been amazing.

And, previous to March 16, 2022, the range for the Fed's policy rate of interest was 0.00 percent to 0.25 percent.

Now, the range is from 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent. The effective Federal Funds rate is 5.33 percent.

Although many market participants thought, from time to time, that Mr. Powell was blinking, that Mr. Powell would reverse the Fed effort, and the quantitative tightening would be over.

It never happened.

Mr. Powell stayed strong and kept on keeping on.

So, what is the view of the future?

Well, the basic signal we get from Mr. Powell and others at the Fed is that there could be one...or possibly two...more increases in the Fed's policy rate of interest.

And, the reduction in the securities held outright by the Federal Reserve?

We don't really have any idea when that will stop. Analysts have just not focused upon the quantitative tightening.

One could argue...and I have argued...that the Federal Reserve inserted more than $4.0 trillion into the banking system in the early 2020s to fight off the effects of the spread of Covid-19 and the economic distortions created by such events.

If this is so, then one could argue, which I have, that the financial system still had plenty of liquidity in institutions even though the Federal Reserve has removed more than $1.0 trillion in securities from its balance sheet.

What does this mean?

Well, to me, this means that a lot of liquidity is still lying around in bank vaults and on investor balance sheets, and the removal of $1.0 trillion is just the start of the Fed's job to bring the banking system back under the Fed's control.

We'll have to see whether or not this is true. Yes, it still looks as if there is a lot of "cash" just lying around the financial system. But, given the uncertainties that exist within the economy and the financial markets, this liquidity may be needed by the banking system so that it feels comfortable with the current position they find themselves in.

The Federal Reserve is tightening up on money, the Fed has raised its policy rate of interest by over 500 basis points, the term structure of interest rates in the U.S. has been negative for a very long time, and other countries, for example in Europe and England, seem to be on the verge of a recession.

It is not a time that the banking system wants to be pushing out lots of loans, and it is not a time where businesses seem to want to expand their operations aggressively.

The economy and the banking system, may be in a very good position right now, business is OK, liquidity is adequate, and a dramatic drop in markets does not seem to be forthcoming.

So, we will see as this year moves along and we proceed into the next year.

Having all this "cash" around may be just what the economy needs to proceed through 2024 without facing up to a real recession.

Right now, the latest Federal Reserve projections show the U.S. economy getting through the next four years with annual rates of growth of 2.1 per cent in 2023, 1.5 percent in 2024, and 1.8 percent in both 2025 and 2026.

These numbers do not show that the U.S. economy will be booming away...but, it does indicate that the economy will be growing at a rate significantly higher than what would be experienced if the economy were in a recession.

Given the picture of the Fed's efforts to maintain quantitative tightening into the future and given the Fed's picture of the expected future growth of the U.S. economy, one can only say that the future looks quite promising.

Of course, a lot could go wrong between now and the next presidential election.

For one, it looks very likely that the U.S. will experience a government shutdown.

That is not so good.

And, of course, there are lots of other things that could happen in the next 18 months or so. As I have suggested over and over again, we are in a period of radical uncertainty.

We don't even know what some of the possible scenarios might take place...are.

So far...so good.

But, Mr. Powell and the Fed are keeping a close eye on things.

A lot of things could take place between now and the date of the presidential election.

We also need to keep a close eye on things.

To me, it is amazing that we have gotten 18 1/2 months into this quantitative tightening.

Could this quantitative tightening go on for another 6 months? For another 12 months? For longer?

Wouldn't it be great to say that quantitative easing lasted for a total of 24 months?

Wouldn't it be great to say that the inflation rate dropped to 2.0 percent?

Wouldn't it be great to say that the U.S. economy avoided a recession?

Wouldn't it be great if unemployment did not go above 4.0 percent in the next three or four years?

Wouldn't it be great?