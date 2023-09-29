Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3M: A 7%-Yielding, 30% Undervalued Dumpster Fire

Sep. 29, 2023 7:54 AM ET3M Company (MMM)5 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 3M Company's stock is trading significantly below its all-time high, down 22% year-to-date.
  • The company recently settled a historic $6 billion lawsuit related to "forever chemicals" and faces thousands of other lawsuits.
  • 3M has outlined a three-pillar strategy, including a healthcare spin-off and risk reduction initiatives, to potentially turn the company around.
Träne fallen auf Gesicht auf US-dollar-Schein, Nahaufnahme

burakpekakcan/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about the 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), the second-biggest disappointment from Minnesota after the 0-3 Vikings.

Excluding dividends, 3M shares are trading more than 60% below their all-time high. They are down 22% year-to-date and less than

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
26.73K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

s
sthomson
Today, 8:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (63)
So very hard to quantify unresolved liabilities, thanks for the approach. I feel a like there is more that is needed to this article. As much as the dividend is touted, the article does not address where the AFO or CF to pay the dividend. I almost believe the debt, legal liabilities and dividend will all move. The spin off will take s much debt as possible and the CF it has but it will take both.
d
dynx
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (11.56K)
Absolutely love the title. Long
Adding a bit every couple of weeks. There is certainly a lot of risks as you’ve outlined but that’s what deep value investing is about. Keep your position size small….luckily the price plunge is doing a great job of managing that for owners!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:38 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.95K)
@dynx I’m glad you liked the title! Thanks for stopping by!
Careful Investor profile picture
Careful Investor
Today, 8:19 AM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (304)
Leo, Ty for the article. I believe you are missing a key component of 3M’s liabilities which is their international exposure. Dutch, Belgian, Fench and British national and local authorities and individuals all have equally valid claims against 3M. In the US, when you parse through their settlements you will see that they address only about 40% of the potential claims. Caveat Emptor.
