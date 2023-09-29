Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diamond Hill Investment Group: Strong ROE As Shareholder Returns Improves

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
220 Followers

Summary

  • Diamond Hill Investment Group has displayed a 16.35% annual asset growth rate over the past 10 years.
  • The company's valuation-driven investment approach and diverse clientele have contributed to its strong growth.
  • Despite short-term challenges, DHIL's solid financial foundation and resilience position it for long-term success.

Data analysis, marketing strategy or statistics by business development leaders planning company growth. Hands of finance managers in a meeting talking about financial performance in an office

Kobus Louw

Introduction

Engaging in the asset management and custody banks industry Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (NASDAQ:DHIL) has been quite good at growing their client base over the years. Just looking at the total asset growth over the last

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
220 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.