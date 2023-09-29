Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Monthly Dividend Payers: One For Safety, One For Growth, And One For A Bit Of Both

Sep. 29, 2023 8:54 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN), O, ADC17 Comments
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Main Street Capital, Realty Income Corporation, and Agree Realty Corporation are stock market stalwarts with a history of providing robust dividends.
  • All three companies have an average yield of 6.14% and sustainable dividends.
  • MAIN and O have a strong track record of performing well during economic downturns and have well-diversified portfolios. ADC offers potential for market-beating growth.
Printing money dollar bills on a print machine in typography.. Finance, tax, stock market and investment, making money concept.

Bet_Noire

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) are stock market stalwarts. The pair have a long history of providing robust, safe dividends through good times and bad. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), is

This article was written by

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
20.47K Followers

Chuck Walston is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired law enforcement officer with approximately 20 years of experience as a retail investor. He focuses on dividend stocks and concentrates on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets.

Chuck is a contributing author for the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Although I endeavor to provide accurate data, there is a possibility that I inadvertently relay inaccurate or outdated information. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (17)

Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (1.89K)
Chuck, I’m in your boat.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 10:00 AM
Premium
Comments (11.14K)
While I hold and like O , I much prefer ADC especially since it's management team continues to put significant skin in the game with huge insider buys ....... O management also with most other reits not so much if any ever
No suprise here if ADC is on the M&A hunt as the acquirer.....
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:14 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut

Don't know if you noticed Joey Agree posted below and it willing to address questions.
Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
Today, 10:00 AM
Premium
Comments (157)
Excellent information, but don't you think that now is not the best moment to purchase Main because the discount or premium is too high
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
@Dividend God

I largely agree, but MAIN is such an outstanding all around investment (in my estimation) that I don't have a problem nibbling on it at this juncture.
S
SilverBandit
Today, 9:44 AM
Premium
Comments (3.4K)
@Chuck Walston All 3 have too low yields for me. I want at least 7.5 percent. Call me greedy.
yogatech profile picture
yogatech
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (2.33K)
@SilverBandit
To buy In this environment you do want a very strong margin of safety for REITs and BDC's. With a possible government shutdown this weekend. Another potential rate increase and higher rates for longer. And don't forget that super safe dividend from WPC who recently cut their dividend the day after they raised it.
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:11 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
@@SilverBandit
For bigger yields, I like ENB, ARCC, BXSL, and OBDC.
Joey Agree profile picture
Joey Agree
Today, 9:39 AM
Premium
Comments (195)
happy to answer any ?'s. just tag me!
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:04 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
@Joey Agree

Mr Agree! Thanks for dropping by. You may be unaware, but I am on Brad's team. wishing you a great weekend, and I'm loading up on your stock next week.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 10:08 AM
Premium
Comments (11.14K)
@Chuck Walston
That my not be a positive these day :(
1.21 Jigawatts profile picture
1.21 Jigawatts
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (1.25K)
Like your picks and own all 3, even doubling up in multiple different accounts. Would clarify that O's current yield is 6.19% instead of the 5.56% you stated...it's been above that since early September. That being said, buying lots of ADC at the moment in my IRA, as I feel this one is able to grow even in the current environment. And I love the fact that Joey Agree is 1) active enough on SA's forums to directly answer questions from posters, and 2) currently putting his money where his mouth is by buying tons of his own stock. Hard to find a better vote of confidence than that.
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:07 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
@1.21 Jigawatts

Thanks for pointing out my error. I'm scratching my head as to how I made that mistake. Will get it changed, and best of luck in your investing.
M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (3.08K)
Thanks, Chuck, all three are no-brainer, integral parts of my 2024 plan!
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:05 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
@MegaDivGuy

My pleasure. Enjoy your weekend.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 9:04 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.94K)
Great article chuck. Been buying both O & ADC all the way down
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 10:06 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
@The Dividend Collectuh

Appreciate the praise. I've been buying O and ENB all the way down. Somehow, ADC wasn't on my radar?
