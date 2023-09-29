Buy Everything
Summary
- Investors are buying back risk assets after a month of selling, driven by concerns of the Fed maintaining higher interest rates.
- The updated GDP report for Q2 showed softer inflation measures, easing concerns about inflation and interest rates.
- The rebound in the Russell 2000 small-cap index suggests a potential market rebound in the fourth quarter.
After a month of selling everything from stocks to bonds to most commodities except for energy, investors were back to buying just about everything yesterday. Granted, it was a very modest recovery from what has been a horrible month for risk assets, but there was more to it than just an oversold bounce. The September swoon was fueled by concerns that the Fed would maintain rates "higher for longer," which drove 2- and 10-year Treasury yields to new highs for the year, strengthened the dollar, and weighed heavily on the stock market. Yesterday's updated GDP report for the second quarter eased that concern.
We learned that the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price indexes, which are the Fed's preferred measures of inflation, softened more than originally reported. At an annual rate, the PCE index excluding food, energy and housing slowed from 4.1% in the first quarter to 3% in the second. Fed Chair Powell has said that the Fed is particularly focused on core inflation trends in non-housing services. This is largely because we know that shelter costs are on track to fall sharply over the coming nine months, due to the negligible increases in new rental rates that are now being factored into the annualized number.
Why then have investors panicked into selling risk assets due to fears of interest rates being higher for longer? Probably because some Fed officials continue to espouse rhetoric designed to contain inflation expectations, which those who hold bearish outlooks for the economy and markets parrot repeatedly. Then we have a small uptick of one-tenth of a percent in the core PCE from June to July and this cohort claims the disinflationary trend has ended. Give me a break! This morning's core PCE for August should reestablish that trend, and that should set the stage for investors to start buying everything again, except oil and the dollar.
As my regular readers know, I've been consistently positive in my outlook for the economy, as well as bullish on risk assets, over the past year. This was well outside the consensus at the beginning of 2023, and despite being fairly accurate in my forecasts, I have seen declining interest in my daily briefings. I am more concerned about being accurate than popular, so that's fine by me, but it's hard to ignore that the consensus of investors has grown increasingly predisposed to negative news, and in particular, negative headlines. I decided to test this theory on Wednesday morning by titling my morning brief "Sell Everything." This title was not disingenuous, as I discussed why investors were selling what seemed like everything during the month of September for the wrong reasons. There was nothing special about that post, but to prove my point, it was my most read morning brief of the year with more than fifteen times the average volume of readers I see on a typical day. It was fun while it lasted, but now it's time to refocus on reality and not sensationalism.
I think the Russell 2000 small-cap index is the tip of the spear for equity investors. It is domestically focused and more sensitive to interest rates than the other major market indexes. It was the first to bottom in June of last year, and it has maintained a modest uptrend since the October lows for the broad market. In fact, it held this uptrend through the selling we witnessed on Wednesday of this week. We also saw the 14-day Relative Strength Index (top of chart) fall below the oversold level of 30, consistent with previous bottoms. The bounce over the past two days is encouraging, and I think it is an early sign we should see the market rebound during the fourth quarter.
