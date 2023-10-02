Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Sold My Mortgage REITs

Oct. 02, 2023 8:05 AM ETBXMT, MORT, NLY, O, STWD, VNQ12 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I am bullish on REITs. But not all REITs.
  • Mortgage REITs are a good example of that.
  • I present 5 reasons why I tend to avoid mortgage REITs.
Clock with words Time to Sell. Business time. Buy and sell concept. Stock market trade 3d illustration..

JuSun

It has now been over 10 years since I made my first real estate investment trust ("REIT") investment.

It was actually a mortgage REIT ("mREIT") and its name was CYS Investments.

What attracted me to this REIT back

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
60.84K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (2.89K)
"This means that the management is outsourced to an outside management company that then takes care of everything in exchange for fees. Good examples include Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) . . ."

It is? BXMT is a Blackstone fund, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, managed by . . . Blackstone. Who else should manage it? And who would be a better manager for underwriting loans?
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (1.64K)
My only MReit holding is RITM, which I have been holding for several years (3+). My cost (when you net out my dividends and capital gains from selling many shares) and accounting for the huge lose that occurred in 2020 (as I have owned some shares since 2018) is $5.44 a share. I am up ~71% and think they are one of the few mortgage REITs with a well hedged strategy, that is largely immune to interest rate changes, thanks to their large MSR portfolio (which actually increases in value with increasing mortgage interest rates). They also have an origination operating business that will pump out much more cash when interest rates drop. They have diversified into single family rentals (equity ownership), along with a multitude of other loosely related businesses. Since 2020 they have been much more prudent with their capital allocation, got rid of all marked to market assets and have kept their dividend steady while building up their cash. They are seaming to loose their mREIT history and move more towards a residential-slanted ALT manager. They trade well below book. Although I have sold off more than 2/3rds of my holdings I still plan to hold onto a small (~1.2% of entire portfolio) with them due to some rerating/spin off tail event upside-risks. mREITs are valued based on NAV/BV, however with their non mREIT assets (actual operating businesses) they are much more undervalued than what appears to the naked eye. The could spin off their operating business with almost no impact to their NAV as the assets are human capital and brand. Thus, any market cap attributed to their non mREIT businesses will be accreditive to the overall 'empire'. Dur the most recent call the CEO was asked how they plan to retain their REIT tax status with all these changes and the comment was a bit opened ended.
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (1.88K)
How about RITM which is kind of like a Mortgage REIT/BDC hybrid now?
edaskew profile picture
edaskew
Today, 9:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.67K)
Not that I plan to buy and hold mREITs forever, but they are a tool in your portfolio toolbox. Don't blame the hammer for smashing your thumb. First off, I believe you need to realize there are different kinds of mREITs and the ones that I own are agency mREITs. Their assets are agency MBS that are guaranteed to yield at maturity 100% of their value on origination. Of course it's not that simple, and I admit as much as I have read about them, they are too complicated for me to completely understand, but I do understand their performance over time in relation to interest rates. Agency mREITs are counter cyclical assets that will outperform most other assets in your portfolio during a recession. I believe a recession is inevitable. Secondly, I think investors also need to look at total return when comparing asset performance over time. It is hard to believe, until you look at total return, that a stock such as NLY, an agency mREIT, that has seen it's price drop significantly, has cut dividends repeatedly, has still with dividends re-invested, over a quarter of a century outperformed the S&P 500. So, until you do that sort of analysis it looks on the surface like a dumb move to buy NLY right now. When rates come down, however, the stuff NLY owns will greatly appreciate in value, the stock will rise, dividends will increase, and the rest of the market will be tanking. When that happens I'm going to sell NLY, and buy the stuff that goes down.

www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...
Mr. Value profile picture
Mr. Value
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Comments (272)
CYS Investments, that takes me back. I was also bit by them. Good article
g
grcinak
Today, 8:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.77K)
Jussi, your article summarizes my thoughts on mREITs. I hope I have your permission to link your well considered article in response to some of the ill-advised articles from other authors who fail to consider risk/reward and total return in favor of promoting "high yield at any cost" to their audience.

That said, I have held a position in Starwood, a hybrid mREIT, for quite some time. I view it as a 9-10% yielding bond proxy. There has been basically flat share price and flat dividend. But, reinvestment of the income stream over time has worked well. And, Barry Sternlicht owns 4% of shares outstanding. As a real estate tycoon I hold Sternlicht in similar regard to the late, great Sam Zell. I am not adding to STWD here, but neither am I selling.

Anyway, thanks again for your article.
airkills profile picture
airkills
Today, 8:37 AM
Premium
Comments (430)
Time to update your profile picture
D
DadRuss72
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (1.11K)
The only way to buy these is buying the preferreds.
j
joshvegas
Today, 8:26 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.94K)
Quality article! Rida is the only one who is openly advocating to own Annaly or Agnc, without answering any of the risks you have mentioned
Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (9.13K)
I think you might be thinking of a different REIT here:

"But a lot of mortgage REITs are today still externally managed. This means that the management is outsourced to an outside management company that then takes care of everything in exchange for fees. Good examples include... ... Starwood Property Trust (STWD)."

I own this trust. My best performing one this year. Starwood's CEO is Barry Sternlicht, well known in the industry. He also co-founded this trust and is its Chairman.
J
Johnbilik
Today, 8:15 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (490)
I’ve been buying AGNC under $10 and collecting 12-14% for a while now. Compared to managing my ($20M+) property portfolio, it’s about the same gain for far less aggravation.
Divdude87 profile picture
Divdude87
Today, 8:13 AM
Premium
Comments (67)
Great article, however, it leads me to ask you about Hannon Armstrong HASI. What are your thoughts there? Thanks,
