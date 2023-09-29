Kyndryl's Mixed Investment Profile: Pros And Cons
Summary
- Kyndryl Holdings, as the largest provider of IT infrastructure services globally, has a complex investment profile with mixed prospects.
- Despite progress in profitability, the stock's current valuation, with a P/E ratio of around 22x this year's pretax profits, doesn't seem particularly attractive given the declining revenues.
- Kyndryl's challenge lies in convincing customers to pay more in a competitive IT services market while facing the risk of struggling to retain existing customers.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) is a technology services company and the largest provider of IT infrastructure services globally.
Its underlying thesis is not complicated. The business spun out of IBM (IBM) and it holds a lot of unprofitable contracts with customers. The business has to shrink as it either renegotiates smaller and yet more profitable contracts with certain customers, called its Focus Accounts, or to stop servicing those accounts as they become due.
Therefore, Kyndryl is expected to deliver improved profitability, even as its revenues continue to compress with time. That's the bull case.
The bear case is, even as Kyndryl inches towards profitability, I don't find its stock cheap enough to support its valuation. On the other hand, I recognize that Kyndryl has made substantial progress of late in improving its profitability profile.
Simply put, this is a very mixed-bag investment.
Kyndryl's Near-Term Prospects
Kyndryl is a leading global technology services company specializing in IT infrastructure services. With a presence in over 60 countries, they help enterprises adapt to technological changes by designing, building, and managing secure hybrid cloud environments.
Kyndryl offers a wide range of services across various technology domains, including cloud services, core enterprise solutions, data and AI services, and more.
Kyndryl's core strength includes their extensive experience and data insights, enabling them to support clients in achieving their digital transformation goals.
This graphic illustrates what the business is attempting to do. They are seeking to move their Focus accounts, which carry 0% gross profit margins, to similar levels of their Blueprint accounts, which carry mid-20% gross margins. Or at least get something higher than 0% gross profits.
Revenue Growth Rates Don't Inspire Much Hope
As discussed, Kyndryl's business is shrinking. Here's a quote from the Q1 2024 earnings call that explains the dynamics Kyndryl faces:
we remain committed to delivering revenue growth in calendar 2025 and in fiscal 2026. That means that our revenue will bottom out in calendar 2024 or fiscal 2025. And we expect that bottom will be within a few percentage points of our revenues this fiscal year as we retain the substantial majority of our focus accounts and their revenue.
In plain English, this means that next year, calendar 2024, the business will shrink further, before starting calendar 2025, in April, delivering some growth as the comparables improve.
However, we appraise this business, it's not one that's thriving strongly. But one that's simply content to exist. And with that, let's turn to discuss its valuation.
KD Stock Valuation - Not That Cheap
Kyndryl's share price has significantly improved in the past several months as investors saluted the fact that it won't be unprofitable going forward. However, the business is only expected to bring in around $150 million of pretax income.
Even if the goal over time is to make closer to $1 billion of pretax income, I don't believe that investors will be all that patient waiting a number of years to see Kyndryl reach its coveted target.
As it stands right now, the stock is priced at around 22x this year's pretax profits, for a business with revenues that are becoming smaller.
Furthermore, think about the core of what Kyndryl is seeking to do. They are renegotiating their 0% margin contracts with customers. Customers who have been used to paying a low figure for Kyndryl's services are being asked to pay a higher figure. With so much competition in IT services, that's not such an easy task.
Furthermore, Kyndryl faces a few important risks. First, the obvious one, that Kyndryl may struggle to retain existing customers. While customer retention costs could rise as the company seeks growth.
Second, achieving growth relies on Kyndryl having to make investments in its own infrastructure. What Kyndryl declares is that it has a large amount of non-cash intangible amortization and that investors should simply ignore that cost. But this amortization of intangibles, even if they are accounting costs, will in time have to be replaced with better technologies. Otherwise, why would a customer be willing to pay a premium for the same offering?
The Bottom Line
I find Kyndryl to be a rather mixed-bag investment. On one hand, it has a clear strategy of renegotiating unprofitable contracts with certain customers, which could lead to improved profitability over time.
However, its revenues are expected to continue shrinking, and the stock's valuation, with a P/E ratio of around 22x this year's pretax profits, doesn't seem particularly cheap for a business with declining revenues.
Kyndryl's task of renegotiating contracts and convincing customers to pay more in a competitive IT services market poses challenges. Additionally, the risk of struggling to retain existing customers and the need for investments in infrastructure are concerns. Overall, Kyndryl's near-term prospects are uncertain, making it a complex investment choice.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments